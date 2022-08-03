Akerna to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 on August 10, 2022

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, today announced that management will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The company will subsequently host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET the following day, Thursday, August 11, consisting of prepared remarks by management and a live Q&A Session.



Any interested parties who would like to participate in the call by phone are encouraged to dial Toll-Free: 888-999-5318, or Toll / International: 848-280-6460 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. The Conference ID is 4956626. The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed over the internet through the Investor Relations section of Akerna's website, https://ir.akerna.com/.

To be included on the Company's email alerts list, please sign up at https://ir.akerna.com/news-events/email-alerts.

