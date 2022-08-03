UMN Crookston Announces New Partnerships in Support of Working Adults

Crookston, Minn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMN Crookston) is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, to help increase access to in-demand degrees and certificates for working adults across the country.

Guild connects forward-thinking employers, including Target, with education and learning programs, career development resources, and one-on-one coaching. Funding is provided by the respective employer, helping to ensure learners can access their education and learning programs without facing significant financial barriers that present a hurdle to degree enrollment and completion.

Through this new partnership, eligible team members at Target, and soon additional forward-thinking employers, will have access to a variety of in-demand programs at UMN Crookston including degrees in accounting, agricultural business, applied health, communications, finance, health management, IT management and certificates in agricultural business and manufacturing management.

“The University of Minnesota at Crookston is honored to have been chosen to work alongside Guild and innovative companies in service of our nation’s working adults,” said Mary Holz-Clause, Chancellor of the University of Minnesota Crookston. “We look forward to welcoming working adult learners from across the nation into the Golden Eagle family.”

Backed by more than 115 years of proud maroon and gold tradition, the University of Minnesota Crookston campus is Minnesota’s premiere provider of career-ready higher education in northwest Minnesota. Ranked #1 in Top Public Schools in the Midwest Region by U.S. News and World Report (2022), UMN Crookston is known for its focus on experiential learning and faculty-student mentorship. More than 1700 diverse undergraduate students from more than 20 countries and 40 states populate the physical and virtual halls of the Crookston campus.

“We are proud to welcome the University of Minnesota Crookston into Guild’s learning marketplace,” said Natalie McCullough, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Guild. “UMN Crookston has been a pioneer in the online learning space for more than 25 years, and its high-quality degree and certificate programs are thoughtfully designed to set learners up to compete in the future of work.”

Current employees at U.S. based companies whose employer offers education programs are encouraged to contact their HR representatives to see if Guild and the University of Minnesota Crookston are an option for them.

About UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota System, with campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester, and the Twin Cities, is driven by a singular vision of excellence. We are proud of our land-grant mission of world-class education, groundbreaking research, and community-engaged outreach, and we are unified in our drive to serve Minnesota. Learn more at system.umn.edu

About Guild

Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation’s largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy’s, Target, and The Walt Disney Company — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Using Guild’s Career Opportunity Platform full of real-world education and learning programs, employees at those companies can gain the skills, knowledge and guidance they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their families — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/

