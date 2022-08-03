Pax8 and Intuit Join Forces to Offer QuickBooks Online to MSPs

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, and Intuit, the global technology financial platform, today announced access of QuickBooks Online to managed service providers (MSPs) through the Pax8 cloud marketplace. MSPs in North America now have access to cloud-based accounting software that provides customers with a powerful, streamlined suite of financial management tools they can access at any time and from any location.



"Our partners have been asking us to add QuickBooks to our suite of technology solutions, and we are thrilled to offer their gold standard of cloud financial solutions," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. "Running a business can be challenging, and Quickbooks solves the most important financial challenges for partners and their clients. Intuit's cloud solutions combined with Pax8's powerful marketplace simplifies the financial management process with data backups to the cloud, automated workflows to ensure accuracy and increase efficiency, and custom reporting."

MSPs are busy running their businesses, and QuickBooks Online provides the flexibility to review and update financial data anywhere, supporting synchronous and asynchronous collaboration among remote and dispersed teams. QuickBooks includes powerful integrated tools to track income and expenses, invoices, payments, sales and sales tax, inventory, and more. The security and compliance features for which Intuit is well-known give employees safe access to the tools essential to their work.

"QuickBooks Online helps our customers save time and accomplish more. Now they can take advantage of Pax8's partner reach at scale, consolidated billing, 24/7 support, and technical expertise," said Bobby Morrison, Senior Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer, at Intuit. "With Intuit and Pax8 together, SMBs have everything they need to manage financial growth across multiple locations."

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

