Jan Ernst de Groot appointed Chief Sustainability Officer of Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, The Netherlands, 3 August 2022 – Ahold Delhaize today announces that Jan Ernst de Groot has been appointed as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). In this newly created role, he will be accountable for the success of Ahold Delhaize’s integral vision, strategy and goals relative to all aspects of environmental sustainability, healthy eating, social impact, ethics, human rights and governance.

Frans Muller, CEO Ahold Delhaize, commented on the appointment: “For a long time, sustainability has a central position in our organization. It is one of our four key strategic focus areas, and a critical driver of our purpose: Eat well. Save time. Live better. Our activity and performance in this area are attracting increasing interest from customers, (future) associates, investors and other stakeholders. With the appointment of Jan Ernst, we ensure that the full scope and dimension of sustainability and ESG are holistically represented at the Executive Committee level.”



Ahold Delhaize's sustainability strategy is based on the belief that what's healthy and sustainable should be available and accessible to all. Centered around the conviction that the world's health crisis and climate crisis are intrinsically linked, our approach ensures the decisions we make are grounded in doing the right thing for people and planet. We collaborate closely with our partners and our brands to make this possible.



Jan Ernst de Groot is well known in the Dutch and international sustainability community, with a track record of leading transformative sustainability programs at companies and supervisory roles at NGOs and civil society organizations. He will retain his other, separate accountabilities as Ahold Delhaize’s Chief Legal Officer, an Executive Committee role he has held since 2016.



About the appointment, Jan Ernst commented: “At Ahold Delhaize, we want to lead the transition to a sustainable food system. I look forward to working with Daniella Vega, our SVP Health & Sustainability, and other senior leaders across our organization to further define the right, ambitious and future-oriented strategy and ensure execution and delivery of our targets, for the betterment of society as a whole.”



For more information, please visit the ESG section of the Ahold Delhaize website.

- Ends -



Cautionary notice



This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as will, vision, strateg(y)/(ic), goals, focus, future, ensure, belief, should, conviction, to make, transformative, want, look forward, further, ambitious, future-oriented, delivery or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For more information:

Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213 / investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com

Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize



About Ahold Delhaize



Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.

















Attachment