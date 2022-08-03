Anthony & Sylvan Pools Wins Best of the Best Houston 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, was honored as “Best Swimming Pool Service” in Houston by the Houston Chronicle. The awards recognize the top businesses, organizations, and institutions in Houston and votes are cast by the public.



“We are humbled to be named Best of the Best Houston, our first time entering the competition,” said Trevis Younger, General Manager of Anthony & Sylvan’s Houston Division. “Exceptional customer service is a hallmark of Anthony & Sylvan, and winning Best of the Best is a testament to our dedicated team who always puts the customer first.”

Anthony & Sylvan strives to maintain customer excellence across its 13 divisions around the U.S. It is proud to include Best of the Best Houston in one of the more than 500 awards it has won over the last year, including Angie’s List Super Service Award, Best of Houzz, The Talk Award, Pulse of the City Award, Best of Las Vegas, and City Beat News: Service Excellence Award.

“We are so proud of our Houston team members, who have truly gone above and beyond for our customers.” said Kevin Donaldson, President, New Pools. “Winning Best of the Best has solidified that our Houston Division is exemplifying true Anthony & Sylvan values.”

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 380,000 families, we must be doing something right.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan’s statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and #HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); CPC1459629 and CPC1459777(FL); 05-129792 - Reg#95872(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); #2701011419(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV). FOR INFORMATION ABOUT CONTRACTORS AND THE NEW JERSEY CONTRACTORS’ REGISTRATION ACT, CONTACT THE NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OF LAW AND PUBLIC SAFETY, DIVISION OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS AT 1.888.656.6225.

Contact:

Annie Speer

Phone: +1 610-228-0832

Email: Annie.Speer@buchananpr.com