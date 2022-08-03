DSV, 975 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

| Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company Announcement No. 975

Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that:

Morgan Stanley has informed DSV that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company as of 27 July 2022 directly or indirectly holds 11,687,256 shares in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.99 % of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S


Attachment


Attachments

975 - Announcement (03.08.2022) - Major shareholder announcement