Synthetic Monitoring Market Size to hit 11.6% of CAGR by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Synthetic Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Monitoring Type (API Monitoring, SaaS Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, and Web Application Monitoring), and Industry (BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and Other Industries)" The global synthetic monitoring market growth is driven by rising adoption of digital solutions and various types of applications among enterprises coupled with growing demand for enhanced performance.





Market Size Value in US$ 2.18 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 4.71 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 11.6% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 197 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment , Organization Size , Monitoring Type , and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





In the evolving technology landscape, companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help them enhance overall business productivity, operational efficiency, consumer experience, and reduce the overall cost. Therefore, the demand for advanced application performance monitoring solutions such as synthetic monitoring is growing exponentially across various industries such as IT & telecom, government, retail, healthcare, and BFSI. Moreover, the growing penetration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) in business environments is driving the need for efficient application monitoring solutions for web, mobile, AIP, and SaaS monitoring. These solutions help companies monitor, control, and modify/fix various types of applications, which further results in providing enhanced experience to end users. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, companies are adopting the culture of remote working owing to restrictions on on-premise business activities and implemention of lockdowns across various countries. Remote working involves several applications running on remote endpoints, which generates the need for the monitoring and fixing of performance issues. Therefore, the demand for synthetic monitoring solutions among enterprises is rising rapidly.





The synthetic monitoring market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size, monitoring type, industry, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In 2019, the on-premise segment held a larger share of the market. By organization size, the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019.The market, based on monitoring type, is segmented into API monitoring, SaaS application monitoring, mobile application monitoring, and web application monitoring. In 2019, the API monitoring segment held the largest share of the market. By industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, and other industries. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The synthetic monitoring market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC. The market in APAC is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.





Overall size of the synthetic monitoring market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the synthetic monitoring market with respect to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the synthetic monitoring market. Apica AB; Broadcom, Inc.; IBM Corporation; AppDynamics; Dynatrace LLC; eG Innovations; Micro Focus; New Relic, Inc.; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; and Uptrends LLC are among the players profiled during this market study.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on APAC Synthetic Monitoring Market

APAC is also home to around 60% of world population that includes the two most populous countries of the world, China and India. The huge population presents many growth opportunities for companies operating in different sectors. Also, the rising penetration of consumer electronics among end users and increased demand of online media content and digital services due to ongoing COVID 19 outbreak and movement restrictions in major countries are some of the factors that are driving the demand of synthetic monitoring solutions among enterprises. These solutions allow companies to offer uninterrupted and smooth experience to their end users by identifying any issues that may impact the application performance.





