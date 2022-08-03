IMPACT DALLAS GALA RETURNS ON OCTOBER 6, HOSTED BY AIA DALLAS AND ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN FOUNDATION

DALLAS, TX, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Dallas) and the Architecture and Design Foundation (the Foundation) announce their second annual Impact Dallas Gala, a black-tie event taking place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Thompson Hotel.

Impact Dallas raises funds to directly impact real-world problems, connect communities, and improve peoples’ lives. Last year’s inaugural gala netted $172,000 for the Foundation to fund community projects, provide scholarships to increase diversity in architecture, and provide year-round public programming and education. This year, architects, community leaders, and philanthropists will collaborate to raise $200,000 for the Foundation to continue to impact the region.

"Our new annual Gala has allowed us to grow our capacity for action and programming at a dramatic pace," said Zaida Basora, FAIA, Executive Director of AIA Dallas and the Foundation. "With the support of our generous sponsors of this event, the Architecture and Design Foundation is poised to become the go-to funding source for community-based projects addressing issues facing our city today."

Serving as co-chairs for Impact Dallas Gala are Macey Davis, Hon. AIA Dallas, a community activist and former public affairs professional, and architect Dan Noble, FAIA, president and CEO of HKS, Inc.

As AIA Dallas and the Foundation aim to foster access to architecture and design for all, the gala will bestow awards on one community member and one architect who exemplify their shared mission.

AIA Dallas’ Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor given to an architect by the organization, the nation’s 6th largest AIA chapter, and this year will be awarded to Betsy del Monte, FAIA, for her enduring dedication to sustainability, resiliency, and climate impact.

The AD EX Community Cornerstone Award will be awarded to a non-architectural entity in recognition of outstanding contributions that enhance the quality of life by shaping environments and building community. The winner will be announced at the gala, among the three finalists: Bonton Farms, Parks for Downtown Dallas, and Texas Trees Foundation.

IMPACT FROM 2021 GALA

Last year’s inaugural gala allowed the Foundation to invest $172,000 directly into the community through endowment funds, programming, and community projects.

Endowment Funds for Architecture and Design Education

In the past year, the Foundation has almost quadrupled the amount of scholarships and fellowships awarded to students and the next generation of architects practicing in Dallas. The 2021 Gala helped endow the Design Awareness Endowment Fund that supports programs that connect the community to architecture, and build awareness of the positive social, economic, and environmental impacts of architecture and design. The Greg Brown Memorial Discover Your City Endowment Fund was fully endowed as a result of the 2021 Gala funds, supporting an annual series of programs that honor the late Program Director of the AD EX.

Programming

The Foundation offers over 99 public programs, walking and tram tours, events and lectures each year, supported by the funds raised at the Gala, including 40 free programs in 2021. Last year over 775 students learned about career paths in architecture and design and how to become better stewards of their neighborhoods and city in K-12 summer and fall day camps.

Community Projects

Last year’s benefitting community project was Camp Summit (a sleep away camp for children and adults with disabilities). Camp Summit received $30,000 from the 2021 Gala funds to further the resulting pro-bono designs from the AIA Dallas’ 2021 Emerging Leaders Program.

The signature Impact Dallas Gala includes passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal, open bar, and live music and entertainment from the band Time Machine. The pre-function space will feature a silent auction, raffle, and immersive art experiences. Sponsorships are still available and include access to an exclusive pre-event reception. The 2022 Gala theme is Black & White. Guests are requested to follow a black-tie dress code that fits the black and white theme. Tickets go on sale August 1, 2022 at www.dallasadex.org.

