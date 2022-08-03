Arthroscopic Chondroplasty Most Widely Preferred for Knee Cartilage Repair Procedures: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global knee cartilage repair market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027.



Globally expanding sports events, rise in young people's interest in sports, and increase in sports-related injuries are major factors driving market revenue growth. The complicated construction of joints, particularly knee joints, makes them vulnerable to injury, especially for sports persons.

Overuse of the knee joints while playing frequently can result in injuries from physical force or rigorous training, injuring the knees and necessitating surgery to replace the cartilage. Implants and other knee cartilage repair methods offer a number of benefits and characteristics, including improved patient mobility, and can be used by doctors and surgeons on patients of all skill levels.

Most often, patients with damaged cartilages are young people who have had knee joint injuries such as meniscal or ligament tears, necessitating knee cartilage repair surgery. To speed up the formation of new cartilages in joints, techniques such as cell-based cartilage resurfacing and the insertion of autologous chondrocytes are used to treat cartilage damage. Arthritis can be delayed or prevented by cartilage repair and regeneration, which also significantly reduces joint pain and improves joint mobility.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global knee cartilage repair market is currently valued at US$ 3.92 billion.

Market in Japan anticipated to increase at CAGR of 2.8% over forecast period (2022-2027).

Market in Europe projected to increase at CAGR of 3.1% through 2027.

Demand for osteochondral grafts transplantation treatment expected to rise at CAGR of 4.5% through 2027.

Market Developments:

New entrants are focusing on improved cartilage repair and restoration procedures and also offering high-end treatment options for joint issues. Innovations are being implemented by new companies to produce effective products that will offer positive clinical outcomes.

Cartilage Inc. a start-up based in the U.S., develops solutions for cartilage regeneration to reduce the need for further therapies and enhance patient quality of life. It creates products to repair both, little and significant cartilage abnormalities, using technologies created at the University of California, Irvine. Without the restrictions of existing therapies, Hyaleon® is a 100% biological, mechanically strong cartilage implant that can repair both, big and minor articular cartilage lesions.





Winning Strategy

Key companies in the knee cartilage repair market are developing value-added components such as biological or synthetic material properties. These features both increase the effectiveness and efficiency of knee physiotherapy.

Due to large expenditures made in R&D by key competitors in the market, there is a significant lineup of products based on diverse techniques for cartilage repair now accessible to users.

For instance,

Aesculap, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG are partners in the phase 3 clinical study of NOVOCART 3D. The product is a tissue-engineered cell-based remedy created especially to heal cartilage degeneration in the knees.





Key Segments in Knee Cartilage Repair Industry Research

By Treatment Modality : Arthroscopic Chondroplasty Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing Implants Transplant Microfracture

By Cartilage Type : Fibrocartilage Hyaline Cartilage

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global knee cartilage repair market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of treatment modality (arthroscopic chondroplasty, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral grafts transplantation, cell-based cartilage resurfacing, implants transplant, microfracture), cartilage type (fibrocartilage, hyaline cartilage, others), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

