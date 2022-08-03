Foundation for Financial Planning Announces Ben Harrison as New Board of Trustees Chair

Washington, D.C., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, today announced that seasoned financial advisory executive Ben Harrison has been appointed Chair by its Board of Trustees.

Harrison is a Managing Director and member of the Executive Committee for BNY Mellon’s Pershing (“Pershing”), where he is Co-Head of its Wealth Solutions segment, serving the myriad needs of registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers and trust companies. Prior to this role, Harrison led Pershing’s RIA custody business and had positions in both business development and relationship management for the advisory marketplace. He has more than 20 years of experience serving the financial advisory profession.

“Ben has been a committed and passionate trustee of the Foundation for the last five and a half years,” noted FFP’s CEO Jon Dauphiné, “and we are thrilled that he is bringing his experience, insight and dedication to our mission to his new role as Chair.”

Harrison had previously served as FFP’s Vice Chair, or Chair Elect, and will serve as Chair through the end of 2023. He replaces outgoing board Chair, Kate Healy, who stepped down as she assumes a new role as Managing Director of CFP Board’s Center for Financial Planning.

“I am pleased to support FFP as we continue our mission to encourage pro bono financial planning. I know I speak for the whole FFP team and board in expressing our gratitude and best wishes to Kate Healy,” said Harrison. “Kate served as an FFP trustee for 12 years, one-and-a-half as Chair, and her leadership leaves us well-positioned for continuing growth and success. We look forward to working with Kate in her new capacity, and with CFP Board, as we drive the movement to foster pro bono service across a diversifying profession.”

While an FFP trustee, Harrison helped craft FFP’s Communities of Color Initiative, funded by Pershing, to bring additional grant support for pro bono financial planning in especially vulnerable underserved communities. He was a 2010 Chairman’s Circle Honoree recognizing outstanding performance within BNY Mellon. In addition to his service at FFP, he is a current board member for The Woodstock Academy Foundation.

Harrison earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics Management from Ohio Wesleyan University. He also completed the Securities Industry Institute® program, sponsored by the Securities and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.

FFP also announced today that its new Vice Chair will be Dr. Dave Yeske, CFP®, who will assume the role of Chair for the 2024 year-long term.

