Medical Device Packaging Market Size to hit USD 63.1 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical device packaging market size was valued at USD 35.08 billion in 2022. The medical device packaging market is mainly concern with the protection of the medical equipment in order to maintain the physical integrity of the devices which helps to retain its functionality. Variety of substances are put into use in order to provide protection to the medical equipment that avoids unnecessary damage to the product. A proper medical device packaging also impacts the sales and distribution of the product as it indicates the content of the package which helps the transporter to take adequate precautions while transporting the package to be delivered from one place to another.



Key Takeaways:

By product, U.S. medical device packaging market was reached at USD 9.2 bn in 2021.

The plastic material segment has held revenue share 62% in 2021.

The metal segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 to 2030.

The pouches and bags product segment held market share of over 37% in 2021.

Europe region dominated the with 34% market share in 2021.





Report Highlights

On the basis of product , pouches have dominated the segment due to its extensive use by the medical industry.

, pouches have dominated the segment due to its extensive use by the medical industry. On the basis of material , plastics have been observed to dominate the market as it is readily available for the manufacturers to produce packaging materials.

, plastics have been observed to dominate the market as it is readily available for the manufacturers to produce packaging materials. On the basis of application , the sterile packaging segment has shown a tremendous growth as a result of the huge number of medical equipment which are demanded by the hospitals which require sterility.

, the sterile packaging segment has shown a tremendous growth as a result of the huge number of medical equipment which are demanded by the hospitals which require sterility. On the basis of geography, the North American market her shown a tremendous growth as a result of the advanced medical facilities provided by the government to the people.

Regional snapshots

The North American market her shown a tremendous boost as a result of the numerous medical facilities that are provided to the people by the government. The various government facilities that have been encouraged helps the people to take complete advantage of them which leads to an increased demand for medical equipment and medicines. As a result of this, the medical device packaging market has gained speed and helps to produce a significant revenue return during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has also proved to be a great opportunity for the market due to the increasing number of hospitals and medical facilities that are provided to the people. The huge population residing in this region has led to an increased consumption of medical supplies. The huge geriatric population residing in these countries leads to an increased demand of medical supplies which requires a proper packaging. The European market and the Middle Eastern region have also shown a significant growth in the medical device packaging market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 35.08 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 63.1 Billion CAGR 7.61% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Berry Global Inc., Amcor Limited, CCL industries INC., WestRock Company, Constantia Flexibles, DuPont, Sonoco Products Company, 3M Company, and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The demand of the medical device packaging market goes hand in hand with the demand of the medical equipment and medicines. With the increasing number of chronic diseases among the people the number of medical equipment and medicines which are required by the health care industry is increasing rapidly. This leads to an increased demand of the medical device packaging supplies which helps to protect the equipment from being damaged and thus maintain its functionality. With the increasing geriatric population, the number of chronic diseases among the people is increasing rapidly which requires long term treatments and management. This gives rise to a high demand of medical supplies and equipment which need proper packaging and transportation in order to maintain it physically and functionally.

A proper packaging provided to the medical equipment also helps to increase its shelf life which helps the market to obtain a better return from the production. With the increasing disposable income of the people the demand for advanced medical goods with proper packaging is increasing rapidly. These multiple reasons prove to be the driving factors for the growth of the market of medical device packaging during the forecast period.

Restraints

The multiple rules and regulations which has been laid by the government in order to protect the environmental change and global warming has led to a number of restraining factors for the manufacturers and producers. The use of plastics has been banned by the government in a number of sectors in order to reduce the waste produced in the environment. Since plastic is a non-biodegradable product, its use will hamper the environment and produce more pollution.

The laws and rules which have been laid down regarding packaging cannot be broken under any circumstance. The strict rules which are made by the medical authorities in order to provide standardized medical supplies have proved to be a restraining factor for the manufacturers globally. Since the use of plastic is the easiest option for the manufacturers, restrictions on the use of this product have hampered the growth of the market to a great extent.

The high cost associated with the usage of high-quality packaging material in order to maintain the structure of the medical equipment leads to an increase in the total cost of the medical devices which makes it slightly unaffordable for the people belonging to the lower socioeconomic category.

Opportunities

The shelf life of the medical products is increased tremendously when there is a proper packaging done in order to maintain its physical and functional integrity. The large number of medical supplies which are demanded by the elderly people in order to get treated and maintain the huge number of chronic diseases which require palliative treatment helps to boost the revenue return of the market tremendously.

In order to receive a perfectly transported medical device the consumer is ready to fee for the high-quality packaging material used for the medical equipment which helps the manufacturing company to obtain a better price for the product. Proper packaging which helps to transport a medical device in an intact condition attracts greater number of consumers which helps the market to show a considerable growth.

Challenges

Depending upon the quality of the packaging that has been provided along with the medical device the total cost of the medical equipment also alters. The developing and underdeveloped countries do not have a strong economic background and hence cannot afford such advanced facilities. Numerous delicate medical equipment which are used in the healthcare sector required a high quality of packaging material in order to maintain the integrity of its structure and functions.

The strict government guidelines which are laid in order to protect the environment have restricted the use of plastics in the packaging industry. Plastic being the most easily available packaging material for the manufacturers, is extensively used by the companies. A ban on the same has hampered the growth of the market.

Recent developments

In November 2019, Wipak introduced a new material that was used for pouching which proved to be more durable and provided a better protection during transportation as a result of its nine layers that covered the product.





Market Segmentation

By Material

Foils

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

PE HDPE LDPE LLDPE

PET

PP

PS

PVC

Others





By Product

Boxes

Bags

Pouches

Clamshell Packs

Blisters

Others

By Application

Sterile Packaging

Non-Sterile Packaging

By Accessories

Labels

Lidding

Others





By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By End-User

Medical Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





