Stock Trading Expert Lance Abrams Presents Masterclass on Crypto Vs Gold

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lance Abrams, one of the leading experts on stock trading, recently delivered an online seminar featuring several renowned experts in the commodities trading, which focused on the impact that cryptocurrencies may have on the stock markets in the long-term.

In the invite-only session, Lance Abrams spoke with fellow stock trading experts about how cryptocurrencies have taken investors on a wild ride in recent months. He noted that the novelty of digital currencies combined with stories of massive gains for those who got in early ignited a frenzy that more experienced investors were better equipped to resist.

Prudence paid off in this case, with the price of Bitcoin falling nearly 50 percent off its high at the beginning of 2022. When discussing the psychology behind market movement, Abrams turned to highly respected global expert on gold trading Mikhail Peleg.

Sharing his insights, Peleg admitted that it was clear to him that the crypto boom was mostly speculation. He noted that things like this are a reminder that real stores of value, such as gold, must always remain at the forefront as a pillar of global economic stability.

One participant asked about the possibility of digital currency fully replacing paper bills and coins, which many cryptocurrency evangelists believe will eventually occur as governments seek to gain control over criminal activity and tax fraud.

Mikhail Peleg agreed that the eventual decline of fiat currency is a possibility, though not for quite some time. If and when that happens, demand for physical gold will increase as investors look toward a fungible and stable store of value that retains its liquidity across global markets.

Both Abrams and Peleg agreed that human beings have recognized the value of gold for millennia and that is not going to change any time soon. Gold has always been a part of any smart investor’s portfolio, and it always will be, no matter what comes our way.

About Lance Abrams:

Lance Abrams is an independent stock trading expert who is renowned for his unique ability to read the market. With his extensive track record and experience gained over 40 years trading in financial and commodity markets, Abrams serves as a consultant and advisor to many international hedge fund managers, bullion banks, directors, and metal traders globally.