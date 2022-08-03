Data Center Construction Market To Hit USD 31.91 Billion at a CAGR of 13.51% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ DataCenter Construction Market Analysis by Design Type (Electrical Construction, Mechanical Construction), Tier Type, Verticals – Global Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 31.91 Billion by 2030, registering an 13.51% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2030).

Data Center Construction Market Overview

The rapidly growing eCommerce and the retail industries worldwide escalate the market value. The penetration of optical communications products influences the market demand significantly.

Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2030 USD 31.91 Billion Growth Rate (2020 to 2030) 13.51% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 Key Vendors Page Southerland Page (US), Holder Construction Group (US), Gensler (US), Syska Hennessy Group (US), DPR Construction (US), Turner Construction Company (US), AECOM (US), Arup Group (UK) Structure Tone (US), Jones Engineering Group (Ireland) HDR Architecture (US), Corgan Associates Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5809

The global data center construction market is growing rapidly. The market demand is led by growing numbers of data centers integral for business growth to support enterprise applications and provide data storage, management, and backup & recovery services. Besides, the demand for internet connectivity, rising over the past few years, drives the market growth.

Data centers are crucial for enterprises to meet their IT needs, continually moving toward on-demand services. With growing organizational needs in recent years for data storage, management, backup & recovery, and productivity applications, such as email, data centers have evolved significantly.

Also, data center infrastructures have shifted from on-premises servers to virtualized infrastructure, supporting workloads across physical infrastructure and multi-cloud environments. Additionally, the telecom space growing with high-speed data demand drives the data center construction market.

The rise in data centers and IT & telecommunication industries creates vast market demand. Telecom service providers worldwide are looking to expand the footprints of their fixed broadband services with quality and reliability. Encouraged by advances in fiber infrastructure build-outs and Wi-Fi technologies, these service providers strive to make significant upward revisions in their broadband and networking services.

With the rising need for high bandwidth among the companies, the demand for high-speed internet connectivity is rising colossally. Penetration of 5G connectivity is another key driving force leading the data center construction market. The 5G is an exciting initiative that is already becoming popular across the globe. It meets the need for more data available due to the increase in consumption of data by IoT, mobiles, etc.

Additionally, big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence trends boost the datacenter construction market size. Rapidly growing ecommerce sectors worldwide are witnessing high-volume transactions foster market growth. Another significant market trend is online gaming companies looking to build and maintain their own data centers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (122 Pages) on Data Center Construction Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-construction-market-5809

The datacenter sector is booming with increased investments and rapid construction activities. The sector was expanding even before the pandemic, lockdown mandates, and further work-from-home trends accelerated the prominence of data centers. Large technology conglomerates are increasingly investing in building their data centers.

Furthermore, government tax incentives fuel the developments, especially outside primary markets. The rise in datacenter construction is also attributed to growing cryptocurrency mining facilities. The data center construction market will continue to experience growth and expansion in the coming years.

Data Center Construction Market Segments

The market is segmented into design types, tier types, verticals, and regions. The design type comprises electrical construction and mechanical construction. The tier type comprises Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4. The vertical segment comprises public sectors, oil & energy, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Data Center Construction Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global data center construction market. Well-developed economy and advanced network infrastructure are major factors boosting market growth. Besides, the presence of several manor market players and technology providers substantiates market size.

These companies invest in developing large-size data centers and additional data storage & processing capabilities, which, in turn, offer significant market opportunities. With the presence of major cloud service providers like Amazon.com, Google, Inc., and Facebook, the US leads the regional market.

The data center construction market in the Asia Pacific region takes the second lead, witnessing rapid growth. The trend of data centers converged infrastructure is moving upwards to hyper-convergence, which, as a result, drives the regional market growth. Besides, rapid developments of technology hubs, especially in increasingly developing countries like China, Japan, and India, support the market growth.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5809

India is rapidly emerging as a strategic market for many technology giants, such as IBM, Microsoft, and others. These companies believe that an effective design center can mitigate many risks before in time and increase the brand value & revenues.

They use a single interface with converged data center architecture to manage the overall business infrastructure and streamline processes. Furthermore, the availability of relatively cost-competitive land and power and tax incentives fuel the developments, especially outside primary markets.

Data Center Construction Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the data center construction market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology/product launch to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Market players target datacenter service providers looking to expand their footprints.

For instance, on July 11, 2022, L&T Construction (India) announced bagging contracts to construct data centers from many renowned data center service providers in Mumbai and its suburbs. The scope of these projects comprises the design, build, supply, installation, and T&C works for the data center and allied buildings, including fit-outs.

Additionally, it comprises systems like HVAC, elevators, electrical & fire-fighting systems, networking & security systems, building management systems & site development, road & boundary wall, landscaping, public health engineering, etc.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5809

Dominant Key Players on Data Center Construction Market Covered are:

Page Southerland Page (US)

Holder Construction Group (US)

Gensler (US)

Syska Hennessy Group (US)

DPR Construction (US)

Turner Construction Company (US)

AECOM (US)

Arup Group (UK) Structure Tone (US)

Jones Engineering Group (Ireland)

HDR Architecture (US)

Corgan Associates Inc. (US)

Related Reports:

V2V Communication Market , By Technology, By Type, By Application - Forecast 2027

Agile IoT Market Analysis , By Component, By Deployment, By Organization size, By Connectivity, Vertical - Forecast 2030

Location of Things Market Growth , By Location Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.