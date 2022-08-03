The Blood Connection - Formerly Carolina-Georgia Blood Center - Chosen as Blood Provider for Doctors Hospital of Augusta

Augusta, GA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection (TBC), an independently managed, non-profit community blood center will now be providing blood for Doctors Hospital of Augusta. Through the pandemic, TBC proved its ability to supply a steady and ready blood supply for local patients. TBC’s reliability and consistency helps to ensure a robust healthcare system for trauma victims and the many patients who rely on blood transfusions. TBC already has a long-standing relationship with the Georgia medical community through its affiliation with several other hospitals in the state.

TBC, formerly known as Carolina-Georgia Blood Center, has served as a non-profit 501(c)(3) community blood center for 60 years. Its inception is closely tied to Georgia; the blood center was originally formed to be a blood provider for small hospitals in Georgia and South Carolina, before it eventually grew to become The Blood Connection. It is now the primary blood provider for more than 100 hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina, and parts of Georgia. This expansion into Southeast Georgia begins a monumental chapter for the Augusta community and its healthcare system that has proudly joined the TBC family.

“The Blood Connection has proven its ability to consistently provide for our hospital partners when faced with many challenges and is proud to now serve the Augusta Region to ensure there are enough blood products for every patient in need," said President & CEO of the Blood Connection, Delisa English. “Since there is no substitute for blood, we are reliant on community blood donors and are seeking organizations who are willing to step up and support the local blood supply by sponsoring blood drives. Blood donations save lives.”

TBC and Doctors Hospital are partnering to host a blood drive on August 25, 2022. To make an appointment to donate blood at this drive, click here. Although TBC is responsible for keeping the blood supply stable, it cannot replicate blood; it must be donated. TBC urges the community to donate blood to ensure that hospitals’ needs for blood are uninterrupted. To find other opportunities to donate blood, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to around 100 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

