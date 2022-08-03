Capital Digestive Care Finalizes Partnership with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced that it has finalized its partnership with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach, a premier gastroenterology practice that has been serving Virginia Beach and other parts of Southern Virginia for more than 50 years.

“It was evident from day one that Capital Digestive Care shares our values, and we’re excited that this partnership will allow us to grow while focusing on what we do best – delivering exceptional patient care,” said Dr. Jan Janson of Gastroenterology, Ltd. “Partnering with Capital Digestive Care will support our mission to provide exemplary digestive healthcare to our Virginia Beach communities for decades to come.”

The deal marks Capital Digestive Care’s second major partnership in Virginia over the past year after Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater joined the group in 2021. With the addition of Gastroenterology, Ltd., Capital Digestive Care will add nine board certified physicians and six advanced care providers across two office locations and an endoscopy center, increasing its GI specialists serving the mid-Atlantic region to more than 160.

“Our partnership with Gastroenterology Ltd. allows us to join forces with talented physicians, preserve the private practice model and serve even more patients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care. “We are proud that such a highly-respected practice is joining our growing network, and we look forward to working with Gastroenterology, Ltd.’s providers and staff.”

The partnership with Capital Digestive Care will provide Gastroenterology, Ltd. with immediate access to opportunities to expand its scope of GI services through Capital Digestive Care’s robust infrastructure and sophisticated systems, IT capabilities and resources, including infusion and specialized GI laboratory services.

###

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. Recent partnerships with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Southeastern Virginia have expanded its network to more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners who treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 100,000 patients annually.

With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastroenterology, Ltd.

Since 1969, the physicians of Gastroenterology, Ltd. have been committed to providing state-of-the-art medical care for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver disease across Virginia Beach, VA. With two offices, an endoscopy center, infusion center and 15 board-certified providers on staff, Gastroenterology, Ltd. strives to preserve quality of life and well-being for patients by continually seeking the latest and most effective methods of diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit https://www.vbgastro.com.

Attachment