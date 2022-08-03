Silicone Release Liners Market to Witness Lucrative Growth Opportunities Accounting for 8.1% CAGR by 2031| Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The silicone release liners market is estimated to showcase lucrative growth opportunities through 2021, projecting a total sales of US$ 1.2 Bn. According to the latest forecast by FMI, the demand for the silicone release liners market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 8.1% between 2021 and 2031.



Despite stagnation in the market amid the Covid-19 pandemic, silicone release liners demand is predicted to increase at a steady pace through 2021 and beyond. On the basis of volume, the market was estimated to surpass 5.3 Bn Square Meters by 2021.

The expansion of the healthcare industry is one of the primary factors driving the global silicone release liners market. According to the FMI forecast, the silicone release liners market is anticipated to rise at 8.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 in comparison to the 4.3% CAGR recorded from 2015 to 2020.

Key Takeaways

The release liners are widely used as a backing material for the face of tapes, labels, and other applications where the adhesive needs to be protected for a longer period of time. Silicon coating above it protects the integrity of the adhesive. Its tight binding properties and widespread usage is anticipated to propel its growth in the global market.

In order to ensure optimal performance, each liner is designed to meet tight specifications and is paired with the right adhesive. Surging demands for silicone release liners in the paper and films industry owing to their solid backing properties are anticipated to auger growth in the market.

Owing to the high demand for labels in the packaging industry, silicone-coated liners are significantly gaining traction with the burgeoning demands. Earlier silicone release liners were only used by a handful of manufacturers who dealt in bulk pressure-sensitive labelling operations. At present high demand for labels has increased the count of manufacturers in the global sphere.

In present times, the evolution of silicone release liners has expanded its usage for even smaller operations and applications. The emergence of several small-scale manufacturers in the silicone-coated release liners in the market has propelled growth immensely.

Key players in the silicone release liners market are meticulously working towards making it easily available and for smaller requirements from regional end users. The increasing popularity of using the base material for silicone release liners as paper instead of films is another revolutionary transition that the market is currently witnessing.





Competitive Landscape

Loparex LLC, UPM Raflatac, Mondi plc, Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc., Siliconature Spa, Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Gascogne Group, Rayven, Inc., Felix Schoeller Group, Jindal Poly Films Limited are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Companies operating in the silicone release liners market are aiming at product launches, expansions, and strategic partnerships with other manufacturers. Key players are also focused on expanding their product manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio, and global presence. Leading manufacturers are committed to the research and development of the product and are consistently offering innovative applications of the product for many industries.

Silicone Release Liners Market by Category

By Liner Type:

Paper Liner

Film Liner

By Coating Type:

Single Side Coated

Double Side Coated

By Application:

Labels

Tapes

Graphic Films

Hygiene and Medical Applications

Others (Envelope, etc.)





By End Use:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical

Other Industrial





More Insights into the Silicone Release Liners Market

Germany is set to hold the second leading position in the European market with an estimated share of 16% in the silicone release liners market. According to the reports of German Trade and Invest (GTAI), the food and beverage industry in Germany exported almost one-third of all processed food. Key food and beverage companies in Germany spent 1.7 Bn EUR in the year 2017 on innovations and product development.

North America is estimated to remain the third largest market for silicone release liners, holding approx. 20.1% of the total market share by 2026-end. According to FMI, the U.S. market is projected to hold above 86% of the total share across North America.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the U.S. in the year 2019 was globally the country with the highest per capita healthcare spending totaling US$ 11,072.

India is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share of more than 48% by the end of 2031. Expansion of the electronics & electrical sector in India is driven by the implementation of favorable policies for promoting domestic manufacturing is a major factor positively influencing the target market.

