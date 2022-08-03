Video Interviewing Software Market Share to hit $536.85Mn, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Video Interviewing Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Web-Based and Mobile Apps) and Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise)” The global video interviewing software market growth is driven by growing preference for video interviews in recruitment process is primarily attributed to the rise in investments.





Market Size Value in US$ 246.34 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 536.85 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 170 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Many global giants, such as Google, LinkedIn, and Amazon, canceled on-site job interviews in 2020 and 2021 and interviewed almost all candidates using interviewing software solutions. Talent acquisition teams at Amazon have been completing the necessary paperwork related to the recruitment, along with conducting interviews and evaluations, using Amazon Chime, its meeting software. Google has informed applicants that interviews will take place in Google Hangouts or via the BlueJeans video conferencing platform. LinkedIn has told interested job seekers that they have the option to conduct their interviews virtually through BlueJeans or postpone them until the conditions allow teams to meet in person. Thus, during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies worldwide have adopted video interviewing software for recruitment, resulting in the high demand for the solution in 2020.





Video Interviewing Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Jobvite, Inc.; Modern Hire; Shine; Skeeled; Spark Hire; VidCruiter Inc.; INTERVIEWME (PTY) LTD; ClearCompany; HireVue, Inc.; interviewstream; Yello; Breezy HR, Inc.; Wamly are among the key players profiled in the video interviewing software market report. In addition, several other essential video interviewing software market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the video interviewing software market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed video interviewing software market insights, which help the key players to strategize their growth.

In March 2022, Modern Hire launched its latest interview technology, "Automated Interview Creator." It is a science-based interview technology that guides and recommends the best interview questions to meet the job requirements.

In February 2022, Jobvite and ChartHop, two leading people analytics innovators, entered into a partnership to improve the overall HR lifecycle by enhancing communication across team members, visibility, better utilization of data, and much more for both HR and finance leaders.

In July 2020, Skeeled launched its talent acquisition software driven by AI across the UK market, facilitating faster and improved hiring across industries.

In January 2019, Shine announced that they would be exhibiting at the in-house recruitment expo on 26 and 27 February 2019. This event was most important for in-house recruiters, covering the full range of hiring, retention, and talent development.





Furthermore, being technologically advanced, it attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their regional headquarters or manufacturing facilities. With ever-increasing digitalization, the industrial implementation of video interviewing software is comparatively higher than in most other countries worldwide. In addition, the country has a strong networking infrastructure that favors the video interviewing software market growth in the country. With the development of 5G underway, several companies are struggling to commercialize the technology as soon as possible. The commercialization of 5G would generate a higher demand for video interviewing software from a diverse range of industries. The adoption of video interviewing software platforms in US businesses is majorly attributed to the availability of supporting the adoption of digital technologies in the companies for the hiring process, which has been attracting the video interviewing software developers and service providers to invest and partner with leading institutes and corporates in the country.





