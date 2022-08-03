Across the U.S., Cancer Survivors, Caregivers, and their Loved Ones will Climb for a Cure

Springfield, Mo., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 6 and 7, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a national nonprofit organization, and advocates from across the country will be hosting and participating in climbing events to raise awareness and funds for the fight against colorectal cancer (CRC) during Fight CRC’s annual event, Climb for a Cure. More than $130,000 has been raised for the 2022 Climb for a Cure event, which supports breakthrough research endeavors, such as Fight CRC’s Path to a Cure, a plan to bring attention to CRC and all of the issues surrounding it. Survivors, caregivers, and loved ones will participate in this year’s Climb for a Cure by climbing at one of the 11 locations or by creating their own Climb.

Bay Area, California, climb host Mary Beth Kropp’s husband passed away from CRC in December 2021. She climbs to spread awareness of the need for screening. “I now have two boys who will need early detection screening,” she said. “We need to stay ahead of the curve. Screenings are not 'embarrassing' when your life is at stake.”

Stage III survivor Joe Bullock is co-hosting the Burnsville, North Carolina, climb. He climbs to raise funds for colorectal cancer research and support the cancer community. “I wanted to host a Climb for a Cure of my own as a goal for my survivorship and to honor others who inspired me,” he said.

This will be the seventh year for Fight CRC's Climb for a Cure. Started in 2016 by four advocates, Climb for a Cure inspires cancer survivors to push themselves physically and mentally.

"The Climb for a Cure community carries each other, ensuring no one falls; no one is left behind; no one fights alone," said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis. “Many cancer survivors feel like they are facing their diagnosis alone, with no one to truly understand what they are going through. For them, this Climb is their opportunity to find healing."

Those interested in participating on August 6 or 7 can register here to “create your own climb.” Learn more about Climb for a Cure at FightCRC.org/Climb.

Thank you for the support from Fight CRC’s Climb for a Cure sponsors Bemis, Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Merck, Natera, No-Shave November, and Taiho Oncology.

