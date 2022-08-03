Singapore, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the third quarter of 2022, PlanckX released Version 2.0 of its official website to build a more inclusive platform for all Blockchain Gamers, Developers, and new users to achieve a better understanding of blockchain gaming.







One-stop Web3.0 Blockchain Game Asset Trading Platform



PlanckX is a Blockchain Aggregate Platform applicable to all P2E and GameFi, providing players with a one-stop blockchain game search, query, and asset trading solutions.

PlanckX makes it easy for players to do everything from browsing to trading in one place. PlanckX not only provides players with game information and data dashboards but also can directly access the in-site trading interface of game prop NFTs with one click.

In the new version, players can even open their own independent trading store on the platform to sell their NFTs and rare game items.

This step makes the Metaverse a reality. In the world of Web3, game assets will be completely private, and players can trade at will.

PlanckX and DAO

The name PlanckX is taken from the cosmic radiation detector launched at the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana on May 14, 2009. X represents the infinite possibility of exploration. They call their users explorers. The founding team is committed to building a decentralized game asset trading platform centered on players and the community. It is expected that players can use the PlanckX platform to explore the infinite possibilities of Web3 gaming.

Since its establishment in 2021, PlanckX has had 40,000 active users in the official community. At present, its platform’s trading market has more than 10,000 NFTs and more than 50+ blockchain game official partners.

PlanckX has reached cooperation with more than 50 game projects around the world. The game asset trading is carried out on the platform while players can complete the pre-sale of game items and NFT transactions through the PlanckX platform. Players can quickly locate specific types through filtration in the game interface, searching for their favorite games, and the most popular NFT transactions while analyzing transactions based on NFT transaction data. This allows optimized transaction costs of NFTs across the platform.



Cross-Chain Transactions on Multiple Blockchains



As more and more projects are built on Layer 2, PlanckX has also been working hard to integrate different DeFi protocols through cross-chain bridge solutions, allowing players to view all game assets and Conduct cross-chain asset transactions.

The PlanckX platform currently supports the transaction of game NFTs and game assets on ETH, BSC, and Polygon. In the future, more popular public chains will be gradually integrated to enrich the platform's blockchain ecosystem.

Rich Community Activities



DAO is the base of Web3, and PlanckX also pays great attention to the establishment of its own game community. In the discord community of PlanckX, AMA online meetings of newly launched Blockchain games are often held to convey the latest Blockchain game trends to users, which is convenient for community members' further understanding of blockchain game assets.

According to official news, after the update of the UI, normalizing game asset transactions and enriching game volume will be the next step for PlanckX. As the market recovers, institutional investment in Web3 chain games is even more popular. Looking towards the future and the new experience that PlanckX can bring to users!

Company: PlanckX

Contact Person: Riley Tritz

Email: riley.tritz@planckx.io

Website: https://planckx.io/

Telephone: 852 -67436509