Wearable Technology Market to Reach $415.12 Billion by 2029 by Value and 1,150.71 Million Units by 2029 by Volume - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

London, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Wearable Technology Market by Product (Smartwatches, Blood Pressure Monitor Watches, Head-mounted Displays, Smart Headgears, Smart Glasses, Smart Jewellery, Body-worn Cameras), Material, End User, and Geography - Forecast to 2029’. By value, the global wearable technologies market is expected to reach $415.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. By volume, the global wearable technologies market is expected to reach 1,150.71 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5320

Wearable technology is an electronic device worn on the user's body. Such devices can take many forms, including jewelry, accessories, medical devices, and clothing or clothing elements. The growth of the wearable technologies market is primarily driven by factors such as the adoption of wearables across multiple application areas, consumer preference for connected devices, and the increasing population of IoT and related devices.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Wearable Technology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection. The shutdown of on-premise business processes and disruptions in supply chains and production schedules severely affected businesses worldwide, significantly impacting the technology supply chains globally. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global wearable technologies market demand due to the shutdown of consumer electronics, automobile, industrial, and other manufacturing facilities across the globe.

In the first half of 2020, worldwide restrictions and governmental regulations disrupted the global wearable technologies market's supply chain. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, have substantial availability of manufacturers for raw materials utilized in wearable products. However, the unforeseen lockdown negatively impacted wearable technology manufacturing, which impacted their production schedules. Therefore, the sales dropped amid the lockdown in major global economies, resulting in limited deliveries and a drop in sales ratio.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5320

The global wearable technologies market is segmented by product, material, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, the global wearable technologies market is segmented into smartwatches, blood pressure monitor watches, head-mounted displays, smart headgears, smart glasses, smart jewellery, body-worn cameras, robotic exoskeletons, smart clothing, smart patches, wearable biosensors (WBS), wearable cardioverter-defibrillators, smart headphones, and smart hearing aids. By value and volume, in 2022, the smartwatches segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global wearable technologies market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, increased health awareness among consumers, and the emergence of a large number of players in the smartwatch market. However, the head-mounted displays segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing investments by major players in the development of HMDs, increased adoption of AR and VR technologies due to COVID-19, availability of low-cost HMDs, and technological advancements and growing digitalization.

Based on material, the global wearable technologies market is segmented into silicones, fluor elastomers, polyurethanes, polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC), and other materials. In 2022, the silicones segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global wearable technologies market. Silicone is biocompatible and can be used in various applications, such as skin care, including peel and stick technology for wearable skin applications and biomedical grade silicones for wearable medical devices. It is also more breathable than any other organic polymer, which increases patient comfort. Products made of this material adapt well to the body contours and offer greater comfort and better fit. Such factors drive the growth of this segment in the global wearable technologies market.

Quick Buy – Wearable Technology Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/14849601

Based on end user, the global wearable technologies market is segmented into consumer, healthcare, and military. In 2022, the consumer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global wearable technologies market.. However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing investments, funds, grants, and preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers.

Based on geography, the global wearable technologies market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global wearable technologies market. The rapid growth of this market is attributed to the rising population, increasing disposable income, growing internet penetration, growing investments from key players in the region, and a huge base of techno-savvy consumers. However, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is attributed to the growth in disposable income and the rapid adoption and popularity of enhanced devices. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold on wearable vendors, such as Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin, among others, adding to the market's growth.

Some of the key players operating in the global wearable technologies market are Apple Inc. (U.S.), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Xiaomi Corporation (China), adidas AG (Germany), Nike Inc. (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. (Taiwan), Razer Inc. (U.S.), RealWear, Inc. (U.S.), and GOQii Technologies Pvt. Ltd.(U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wearable-technology-market-5320

Scope of the Report

Wearable Technology Market, by Product

Smartwatches

Blood Pressure Monitor Watches

Head-mounted Displays

Smart Headgears

Smart Glasses

Smart Jewellery

Body-worn Cameras

Robotic Exoskeletons

Smart Clothing

Smart Patches

Wearable Biosensors (WBS)

Wearable Cardioverter-Defibrillator

Smart Headphones

Smart Hearing Aids

Wearable Technology Market, by Material

Silicones

Fluoroelastomers

Polyurethanes

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Other Materials

Wearable Technology Market, by End User

Consumer

Healthcare

Military

Wearable Technology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest Of Europe (ROE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest Of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5320

Related Reports:

Wearable AI Devices Market by Product Type (Smartwatch, Ear Wear, Eye Wear, Others), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise, Gaming, Others), Components (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators, Networking, Others), Learning (Symbolic Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Programing, Others), Mode of Connectivity (Cellular, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi+Bluetooth, ANT+, GPS, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wearable-ai-devices-market-4981

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.