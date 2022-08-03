New Intranet- and Cloud-based Monitoring and Management Interface Enhances ResGreen’s BotWay Software

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) ("RGGI"), a leading mobile robot company, today introduced a new feature for its industry-leading BotWay software system - an intranet- and cloud-based monitoring and management user interface. The intuitive interface allows users to access BotWay remotely via any mobile device or desktop computer.

“BotWay software is the backbone of our company’s technologies and represents our commitment to making automation as easy-to-use and cost-effective as possible for our customers,” said Parsh Patel. CEO at ResGreen. “With the new interface, customers can observe BotWay 24/7 and troubleshoot issues from home, on vacation or anywhere in their facility from their smart device.”

The interface incorporates industry-standard Secure Socket Layer (SSL) to ensure security and end-to-end encryption. For companies that want additional privacy and security, it can be deployed on a company’s intranet system.

The interface uses MQTT communication protocol and web-based utilities to enable operation on a wide variety of devices. Because it is intranet-based, it can be accessed from a web page without requiring the development of different apps to accommodate individual operating systems (Android, iOS, etc).

BotWay is a leading-edge, open-architecture automation software that is highly adaptable for multi-platform traffic control and monitoring. It was designed with interoperability and ease of use in mind. Because BotWay uses standard MQTT network protocol, it can connect not only to ResGreen’s Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Automated Mobile Robots (AMRs) but also other suppliers’ vehicles and equipment, such as fork trucks, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, elevators, lights and even garage door openers.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI’s highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.