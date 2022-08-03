Millicom (TIGO) rises to 2nd place in the Great Place to Work ranking

for multinationals in Latin America

Luxembourg, August 3, 2022- Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America through its TIGO brand, was once again named in the Top Workplaces in Latin America across all industries, obtaining 2nd place in the 2022 Great Place to Work® ranking. With more than 20,000 employees in the region, this marks TIGO’s fourth year on a Great Place to Work’s roster of leading workplaces.

“Thanks to our Tigo People and their commitment to being a workplace that values diversity, equity, and inclusion, we can advance our purpose of bridging the digital gap while creating a work environment where can all thrive,” said Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom (Tigo). “I’m proud of our team for being named a top Latin American company to work for which is a testament of our Sangre Tigo.”

Each year the prestigious Great Place to Work Survey recognizes the 25 top multinational companies in Latin America. The ranking is based on anonymous and rigorous employee surveys, which analyze responses to key elements such as respect, camaraderie, fairness, trust, and pride in belonging to the organization. In Latin America, the Best Workplaces stand out by creating a safe environment, providing two-way communication with leadership, and a genuine sense of caring among colleagues. When companies focus on creating safe and encouraging workplaces, employees, in return, give the very best they can.

“This milestone validates our continuous work as one Tigo to create a positive and inclusive workplace where we value our differences, empower employees, attract talent from all backgrounds, and most of all, foster collaboration and growth for all,” said Susy Bobenrieth, Millicom EVP Chief Human Resources Officer. “Congratulations to our team for their dedication to driving our employee satisfaction and engagement!”

Earlier this year, Tigo was recognized as one of the best places to work in the region, earning 5th position in the “Best multinationals in Central America and the Caribbean” category. In the Great Place to Work® 2022 ranking for each country, the company secured 1st place in Paraguay, 2nd place in Costa Rica, 3rd place in Bolivia and Nicaragua, 4th place in El Salvador and 5th place in Honduras. In addition, two Tigo operations were honored in the “Best places to work in Central America with more than 2,500 employees” placing 1st in Guatemala and 4th in Panama. Tigo also achieved ninth place in the "Best Places to Work for Women" category in Colombia, highlighting its efforts to promote a gender-equal work environment in all countries with Millicom and Tigo operations.

-END-

Courtesy picture 1 | Courtesy picture 2

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations







Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com





About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachments