National Seating & Mobility Returns as Official ADA Sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Sept. 24-25

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, will return as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival Sept. 24-25, 2022. The sponsorship will mark the third consecutive year of NSM’s partnership with the festival which is held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. As in recent years, NSM’s sponsorship will fund hosted ADA Accessible viewing platforms for attendees with disabilities among the thousands across the nation attending the two-day event.

"We are proud to serve as the official ADA sponsor of the Pilgrimage Festival again this year,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “Ensuring that events like this one are accessible to all guests is imperative and we are pleased to provide support to ensure that this incredible event is welcoming to everyone.”

Hosted ADA Accessible viewing platforms will be set up around the two Pilgrimage Festival main stages to ensure a clear view of the performers for those with disabilities. NSM will also offer complementary water bottles for attendees on the accessible viewing platforms.

“We are so grateful for the continued partnership with NSM that helps to create an accessible and enjoyable experience for all,” said Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage Festival co-founder. “Pilgrimage Festival aims to bring the entire community together around music and sponsorships like this one make that possible.”

The 2022 headliners include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle, The Avett Brothers and Elle King along with 50 additional acts across five stages. NSM’s sponsorship included event signage and exposure on the festival website (www.pilgrimagefestival.com), the official festival app and through Pilgrimage social channels. Tickets are available at PilgrimageFestival.com.

While NSM hosts accessible viewing platforms around the two main stages, Pilgrimage Festival works to make the event venue accessible for attendees. This will be the eighth year for the festival in Franklin, where NSM’s corporate headquarters is also located.



About National Seating & Mobility

With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,600 dedicated team members caring for more than 300,000 clients annually. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. NSM is also the exclusive partner for The Home Depot Independent Living program offering home accessibility solutions to customers looking to create safer home environments in more than 700 Home Depot retail locations across the U.S. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.

