In these days of divisiveness, introduce diversity and acceptance to children in a way that highlights the fun!

Charleston, SC, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's good to be different! Showing kids the ways they are different from one another can help them accept themselves and others as the beautifully unique individuals they are. Kids don't have to look alike or eat the same things to have lots of fun together!

Dee and Carla are best friends in preschool and do almost everything together. Dee is White and Carla is Black, but they don’t care about that. One day at lunchtime, Dee and Carla peek into their lunch bags. Each sees a big red apple and a sandwich. But the sandwiches are different…just like them! That’s when Dee comes up with an ingenious idea…

Our world today is filled with diversity, and kids recognize those differences from a very early age. But society sometimes builds stereotypes that can send the wrong message. Whether big or small, short or tall, with a special need or disability, or of a different race or ethnic background, every child’s individuality should be cheered! This inspiring and brightly illustrated picture book does just that. The message is clear: we may be different but when two come together, the fun and friendship are so much better!

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY GO GOOD TOGETHER is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

About the Author:

Carlotta Washington grew up with a stepdad who raised her right. She now lives with her Aunt Lee who once told her that with success comes failure. Her godmother, her Aunt Linda, named her for success. Carlotta’s inspiration for her books comes from her many little cousins and one great nephew.

