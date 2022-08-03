Stop & Shop’s 32nd Annual Food For Friends Campaign Raises More Than $1.2 Million for Hunger Relief

100% of Donations Raised Will Benefit 12 Regional Food Banks Across Stop & Shop’s Five State Footprint



Unilever’s Knorr Brand Generously Donates Product in New York

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Stop & Shop, together with Unilever’s Knorr® brand, announced that its 32nd annual Food for Friends campaign raised more than $1.2 million for its 12 regional food bank partners to combat summer hunger in the communities it serves.

Summer can be the hungriest time of year for kids, and Stop & Shop recognizes the importance of raising awareness around childhood hunger during this time of year. While families are able to rely on free or reduced-priced meals for children during the school year, when school is out and children are at home, families have to buy more food, resulting in a rise in child hunger. According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief network, 22 million kids across the United States rely on school meals. When schools close for the summer, school meal programs often close, too.

Stop & Shop’s annual Food for Friends donation campaign is tackling summer hunger this year by allowing customers at the grocer’s 400+ stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey to donate at checkout to support food insecure families across the Northeast, with 100% of donations going directly to Stop & Shop’s 12 regional food bank partners.

“This month-long campaign serves to renew hope for so many families that are currently struggling allowing kids can enjoy a fun and healthy summer of play and time outdoors rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “This program also shows the value of communities coming together to support one another, and Stop & Shop’s steadfast commitment to helping our food bank partners provide nutritious food to families in need.”

Throughout the month of June, customers who shopped in stores were asked if they would like to round up their total to the nearest dollar or donate an additional $1, $3, or $5, and Stop & Shop donated 100% of the funds raised to regional food banks across its footprint. Knorr also donated $10,000 and 5,000 rice and pasta sides to Feeding Westchester as part of their annual support of this campaign.

“Unilever’s Knorr brand believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all,” said Christina DiPietro, Unilever Team Lead. “We are proud to be Stop & Shop’s first manufacturer partner for their annual Food For Friends campaign helping to raise over $1 million to benefit local food banks helping to fight food insecurity in our communities.”

Funds raised during Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign will benefit the following food banks:

The Greater Boston Food Bank

Worcester County Food Bank

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Connecticut Foodshare

Feeding Westchester

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Food Bank for New York City

Community Foodbank of New Jersey

Fulfill

Island Harvest

Long Island Cares

For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit the website

About Knorr:

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone. The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.