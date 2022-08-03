DEADLINE ALERT for WFC, U, OM, and AMZN: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

Class Period: February 24, 2021 – June 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2022

Investors with losses exceeding $300,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the Company’s workplace; (2) Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (4) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo’s reputation; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 – May 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) deficiencies in Unity’s product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company’s machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated its commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Class Period: September 15, 2020 – June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The complaint filed in this action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had “continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance” that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company’s inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a “shipment hold” and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell the Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Class Period: July 30, 2021 – April 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) rather than necessary to meet short-term and long-term customer demand, Amazon’s rapid expansion resulted in substantial overcapacity that drove massive losses and would substantially deplete the Company’s earnings moving forward; (2) Amazon’s capacity for growth far outpaced demand and, in response, Defendants made a series of intensifying cutbacks to warehouse and fulfillment capacity; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

