Loudéac, 3 August 2022





WINFARM announces final completion of the acquisition of KABELIS Group companies

WINFARM strengthens its "landscaping" and "Green Spaces" business

and becomes one of the leading players in the Grand-Ouest region





WINFARM (ISIN: FR0014000P11 - ticker: ALWF), no. 1 in France in distance selling for the agricultural sector, announces the final completion of the acquisition from the main shareholder of 70% of the capital of Kabelis and Kabelis Matériaux.

WINFARM Board met on August 2, 2022 to confirm the terms and conditions of acquisition of Kabelis and Kabelis Matériaux. Acquisition is entirely financed in cash.

Founded in 2007 by Stéphane Minec, Kabelis, specialised in fertilizers, seeds and services for local authorities, horticulture, golf courses, sports fields … is among the leading players in the landscaping and green space development market

With these acquisitions, WINFARM strengthens its activity on the landscaping market, one of the Group's two key diversification areas. This activity, at the heart of its development strategy, has driven the acceleration of its growth since its IPO in 2020.

Including Kabelis, this activity generates revenue of nearly €21 million over the full year, creating a French champion on this market and the main player in Brittany, Normandy and Pays-de-Loire.

Next publication: H1 2022 revenue, 1 September 2022 after the market closes

About WINFARM

Founded in Loudéac, in the heart of Brittany, in the early 1990s, WINFARM is now the French leader in distance selling for the agricultural world. WINFARM offers farmers and breeders comprehensive, unique and integrated solutions to help them meet the new technological, economic, environmental and social challenges of the next generation of agriculture. With a vast catalogue of more than 15,500 product references (seeds, phytosanitary, harvesting products, etc.), two-thirds of which are own brands, WINFARM has more than 44,500 customers in France and Belgium.

WINFARM generated revenue in 2021 of €108m. By 2025, WINFARM aims to achieve revenue of around €200m and an EBITDA margin of about 6.5%.

For more information about the company: www.winfarm-group.com

Contacts:

WINFARM

investisseurs@winfarm-group.com ACTIFIN, financial communications

Benjamin LEHARI

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

winfarm@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations

Jennifer JULLIA

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

jjullia@actifin.fr





