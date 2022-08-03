RedAwning to Make Select RedAwning Homes Available to Marriott Bonvoy Members and Guests Through Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Emeryville, CA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning.com, the leading hospitality platform for short-term rentals, today announced that select RedAwning homes across North American destinations will now be available to Marriott Bonvoy members and guests for reservations with cash or points through Marriott Bonvoy’s home rental platform, Homes & Villas by Marriott International.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a global home rental offering launched in 2019 by Marriott International with a vision to bring Marriott’s 95+ years of hospitality expertise to the home rental market. With an emphasis on premium and luxury rental homes, Marriott works with select professional home management companies to ensure that every home listed meets the company’s design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. It is also the only home rental offering to participate in the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling the program’s 164 million members to earn and redeem points for all stays.

This unique new relationship, leveraging RedAwning’s one-of-a-kind, complete platform approach, will enable hundreds of small- to mid-sized property managers to simultaneously join Homes & Villas by Marriott International, without the complexities of separate contracts or connectivity or learning new booking and communications approaches. RedAwning’s complete hospitality solutions will layer on top of quality local property management to provide a seamless experience for Marriott.

“Since Marriott International launched Homes & Villas in 2019, we’ve been seeking to join our high-quality experience for hosts and guests with Marriott’s industry-leading audience of travelers. Marriott International sees vacation rentals as an important part of hospitality, as we do, and we are really excited to participate in and support the growth of Homes & Villas,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning.com, Inc.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, a select number of RedAwning’s rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design and amenities. RedAwning has already submitted thousands of properties for Marriott’s in-depth review and the initial launch includes over 1,000 properties with plans to grow from there.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading hospitality and reservations platform, visit host.redawning.com.

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit www.redawning.com.

To learn more about Homes & Villas by Marriott International, visit https://homes-and-villas.marriott.com/

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short-term rental industry’s only complete marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality platform. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 15,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Google Travel, and many more. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwning TravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts, and property managers alike, and to drive innovative approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer, and better for all.

About Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a curated and growing collection of 68,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 700+ prime destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America. Leveraging Marriott International’s decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company’s design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. It is also the only home rental offering to participate in the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram and Facebook.

