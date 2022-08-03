Kinematics Announces Robin Wessel as the New Vice President of Product Management and Corporate Development

PHOENIX, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, www.kinematicsmfg.com, a world leader in intelligent motion control, is excited to announce Robin Wessel as the new Vice President of Product Management & Corporate Development. Wessel joined Kinematics in July 2022 and has over 25 years of experience developing customer-focused technology solutions. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President at CRU Data Security Group.

Wessel states, "This is an exciting opportunity to take part in a growing company that is transforming in a positive way. I'm very passionate about using technology to create a better future and excited to be at a company that is making a difference. Kinematics is going to become a thought leader in the marketplace, and it's a great company to be with during this growth."

Wessel is known as a go-to guy to develop winning strategies and product portfolios. His experience with product management, marketing, and strategy was honed working for many organizations, including Xerox Office Business Group and FLIR (now Teledyne FLIR), where he led marketing, product management, and strategy teams.

In his new position, Wessel will be helping the leadership team develop a winning business strategy and product portfolio as Kinematics transforms from a leading component supplier to a provider of solutions to help customers deliver mission-critical outcomes.

"This is an exciting addition to the Kinematics Leadership Team," states John Payne, Chief Executive Office. "Robin's primary focus will be further developing Kinematics' range of innovative products and solutions to ensure the ongoing success of our customers in the solar, satellite communications, and industrial markets. Robin will be a key player in how we deliver our vision of Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future."

Wessel received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Product Design from Western Michigan University in 1993 and is currently living in Portland, Oregon. Like a true Portlander, Wessel is turning into a green machine. He and his family like to spend time biking around the city and are learning how to sail so they can explore the world without increasing their carbon footprint. He is also a competitive cyclist and kiteboards.

