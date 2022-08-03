In the context of the energy crisis, the solar roofing offer for individuals will be available from September in the French stores of Leroy Merlin

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that its turnkey service for the installation of photovoltaic solar panels for individuals is entering a new phase. Available on the leroymerlin.fr website since October 2021, the offer will now also be available in Leroy Merlin stores.

As France prepares to face the winter in a context of high electricity prices and probable electricity rationing for large industrial consumers, the production of local, cheap and environmentally friendly energy is at the heart of everyone's concerns.

True to its mission, Voltalia offers renewable energy production solutions on all scales, particularly in the field of photovoltaic solar energy: ground-based power plants; car park shading; industrial, commercial and agricultural roofs; and individual roofs.

Since 5 October 20211, Leroy Merlin has been offering its customers a turnkey service for the supply and installation of solar panels at home, combining its expertise as a leader in home improvement with that of Voltalia, the international solar expert. The offer is available on the Service page of the Leroy Merlin website:

Building on its success, the offer is evolving and will also be available from September 2022 in Leroy Merlin stores in 40 departments throughout metropolitan France. The map of the stores where the offer will be available will be posted online very soon.

Customers will therefore be able to go to the store to be accompanied by their Leroy Merlin advisors in choosing the most suitable solution from the various services available. They will then be contacted by the local teams to carry out the validation of the technical data, the planning of the system’s installation and its commissioning.

This solar roofing service aims to reduce the electricity bill of individuals by up to 60%. In order to accelerate the implementation of local and competitive electricity production, the French state is actively participating in the process with three measures: a contract for the sale of non-consumed production with a fixed price for 20 years, a premium for self-consumption and a reduced VAT for installations up to 3kWp.

The solar roofing offer is a continuation of a collaboration initiated with Leroy Merlin in 2020, which offers small solar kits in its stores, developed by Voltalia, to install yourself.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, said: "In the context of an unprecedented energy crisis, we are helping those who wish to produce competitive and green electricity at home. The turnkey solution offered by Leroy Merlin gives everyone the opportunity to take concrete action to minimise the effects of the current energy crisis while acquiring competitive, green and local electricity production equipment for the long term.”

Reminder of the digital offer

The digital interface is accessible from the Service page of the Leroy Merlin website:

The site provides access to the simulation tool to outline the need, the size of the power to be installed and the rate of self-consumption (the proportion of total consumption satisfied by the production of the roof, as opposed to the remaining consumption from the electricity network and billed by the energy supplier).

As an illustration, for an installation of eight panels, i.e. €three kiloWatts peak (kWp), the most common power, the offer will start from €8,290 including VAT, with a self-consumption premium of €1,140 euros to be deducted. The turnkey service is offered and includes:

Supply, installation and assistance,

Help with administrative procedures (declaration of work, request for Enedis connection, Consuel),

375 watt solar panels with a 25-year performance guarantee,

Mounting system guaranteed for 20 years,

Dashboard to visualise the consumption and production of electricity.





At the end of its life, the equipment will be recycled to more than 95% by PV Cycle, a non-profit eco-organisation approved for the collection and recycling of used solar photovoltaic panels.

Next on the agenda: First half 2022 results, on September 28, 2022 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

1 Press release of 4 October 4, 2021

