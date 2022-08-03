Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Transaction in Own Shares

3 August 2022


Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, on 3 August 2022, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

 No.
purchased		Price paid
per share		% of class
in issue
Ventures shares of 0.1p each757,40167.15p1.35%
Healthcare shares of 0.1p each292,63778.51p1.28%

 

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 3 August 2022, are summarised as follows:

 
Shares in issue  		 Voting rights
 per share		 
Voting rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each55,147,19786047,426,589,420
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each22,555,6201,14625,848,740,520
AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each2,695,8031,1463,089,390,238
Total voting rights  82,386,972,482

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

 The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 