Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Transaction in Own Shares

3 August 2022





Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, on 3 August 2022, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ventures shares of 0.1p each 757,401 67.15p 1.35% Healthcare shares of 0.1p each 292,637 78.51p 1.28%





In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 3 August 2022, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue Voting rights

per share

Voting rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each 55,147,197 860 47,426,589,420 Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 22,555,620 1,146 25,848,740,520 AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each 2,695,803 1,146 3,089,390,238 Total voting rights 82,386,972,482

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





