CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: APPOINTMENTS

Montrouge, 3 August 2022

APPOINTMENTS

With the launch of its new "Ambitions 2025" plan, Crédit Agricole S.A. has set up a new organisation to meet its medium-term strategic and commercial ambitions.

With this in mind, and on the proposal of Philippe BRASSAC, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A., the Board of Directors, meeting today, appointed two new Deputy Chief Executive Officers: Jérôme GRIVET, with effect from 1 September 2022, and Olivier GAVALDA, with effect from 1 November 2022.

These appointments complete Crédit Agricole S.A.'s executive management team, which will consist of three Deputy Chief Executive Officers alongside the Chief Executive Officer:

Xavier MUSCA, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, will be responsible for Major Clients as of 1 September 2022.





Jérôme GRIVET, Deputy Chief Executive Officer as of 1 September 2022, will be responsible for the Steering and Control functions.





Olivier GAVALDA, Deputy Chief Executive Officer as of 1 November 2022, will be responsible for Development.





In addition, Philippe BRASSAC will directly supervise Amundi.

Jérôme GRIVET began his career in Administration. He was notably Advisor for European Affairs to the former Prime Minister, Alain Juppé, before joining Crédit Lyonnais in 1998 as Head of the Finance and Management Control Department of the commercial bank in France. In 2001, he was appointed Head of Strategy at Crédit Lyonnais. He then held the same position at Crédit Agricole S.A. In charge of Finance, Corporate Secretariat and Strategy at Calyon in 2004, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2007. At the end of 2010, Jérôme Grivet became Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Assurances and Chief Executive Officer of Predica. In May 2015, Jérôme Grivet was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A., in charge of Finance and then of the Steering Division.

Inspector of Finance and a former student of ENA, Jérôme GRIVET is a graduate of ESSEC and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Olivier GAVALDA has spent his entire career at Crédit Agricole. He joined Crédit Agricole du Midi in 1988 where he successively held the positions of Organisation Project Manager, Branch Manager, Training Manager and finally Head of Marketing. In 1998, he joined Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France as Regional Director. In 2002, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône-Alpes in charge of Development and Human Resources. On 1 January 2007 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Champagne Bourgogne. In March 2010, Olivier Gavalda was appointed Head of the Regional Banks Division at Crédit Agricole S.A. In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Development, Customer and Innovation Division of Crédit Agricole S.A. Since 4 April 2016, Olivier Gavalda has been Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France.

Olivier GAVALDA holds a Master's degree in Econometrics and a DESS (post-graduate diploma) in organisation/computing from Arts et Métiers.

