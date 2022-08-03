Newcastle Systems Receives Supply Chain Industry Award for Outstanding Service and Solutions

Haverhill, MA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcastle Systems, Inc., a pioneer in the mobile powered industrial cart industry, has been recognized as one of the top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners by SupplyChainBrain. A privately-owned, Massachusetts-based company, Newcastle Systems is a pioneer in the mobile powered industrial cart industry, developing supply chain tools for all environments and applications, including in sub-zero conditions. According to Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain, “For twenty years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services.” Berger explained the selection criteria: “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.” “This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great,” stated Berger.

"Years ago, a new customer told me that the Newcastle mobile powered cart was the best-kept secret for warehouse efficiency. I am delighted that the secret finally came out!” said John O’Kelly, CEO of Newcastle Systems. We are honored to receive this recognition. Our team goes the extra mile to produce a great product and build strong customer relationships, and it is great for them to be recognized."

Newcastle Systems will appear in the 2022 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About Newcastle Systems, Inc.

In 2005, Newcastle Systems, Inc. was the first U.S. company to introduce mobile powered industrial carts to support supply chain applications, bringing leading-edge efficiencies to the market. The company has continuously pioneered new technology developing the first swappable lithium battery system for industrial applications in 2016, as well as the most ergonomic mobile carts available. A privately-owned, Massachusetts-based company, it serves some of the largest retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the world to help to increase supply chain efficiency by consistently doubling employee productivity while reducing costly labeling errors by over 92%. For more information: https://www.newcastlesys.com/ or email sales@newcastlesys.com.