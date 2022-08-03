Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market to Reach US$ 1.30 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: TMR report for healthcare biometrics for children market projections estimates a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing use of biometric system in the implementation of vaccine programs, and identification of missing children is driving the healthcare biometrics for children market.



Easy to use, and rise in demand for advanced healthcare, especially for children are the key factors for the growing popularity of biometric technologies. The ease and speed of face recognition and fingerprint recognition makes them the best biometrics for child verification purposes. Recent advancements, such as the introduction of innovative biometric medical devices is favorable for future market demand for healthcare biometrics for children.

North America held the leading nearly 45% share of healthcare biometrics for children market in 2021. Rise in demand for biometric systems for birth registration underscores growth of healthcare biometrics for children market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for healthcare biometrics for children in the upcoming years. Countries in Asia such as India and China exhibit substantial demand for biometrics technology in healthcare due to high childbirth rate.

Leading players in the healthcare biometrics for children market are joining forces to expand the reach of biometric products. This is inferred from recent developments in the healthcare biometrics for children market that are aimed at improving the lives of millions of children world over.

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market –Key Findings of the Report

Significance for implementation of vaccination programs due to lack of vaccination records of children in poverty-stricken areas in developing countries that is related to large number of deaths is fueling the adoption of biometric systems. The use of biometric systems is reckoned to enable vaccination for children for the mounting burden of chronic diseases. Globally, nearly 1.5 million children die each year from illnesses that could have been prevented through vaccination, with developing countries worst hit by the issue.

Rising incidence of missing children, especially in highly populated countries such as India and China has necessitated the adoption of innovative biometrics systems that can record all activity related to children. This underscores growth in healthcare biometrics for children market.

Fingerprint technology segment held the leading share of healthcare biometrics for children market in 2021. Easy application and favorable price factor demonstrates wide use of fingerprint technology in biometric systems, for identification and verification of an individual.

Based on application, tracking child vaccination schedules and welfare segment held the leading share of healthcare biometrics for children market in 2021. Substantial demand for biometric systems, to prevent increasing number of child deaths that is related to non-receipt of vaccines when due is propelling the segment

Hospitals is projected to hold a major share of the healthcare biometrics for children market during the forecast period. Significant rise in the number of modern hospitals that are equipped with advanced biometric systems that track child welfare activities create lucrative opportunities in hospitals end user segment.



Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market – Growth Drivers

Critical advantages for identification of missing children, and implementation of vaccination programs propels the healthcare biometrics for children market

Need for biometric technology, especially for child recognition for the large number of births in developing countries underscores growth in healthcare biometrics for children market

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the healthcare biometrics for children market are;

Simprints

M2SYS Technology

Fujitsu Ltd.

Element Inc.

Crossmatch

IDEMI

NEC Corporation



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights

