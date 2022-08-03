Kramer-Triad’s Alexandria Miller Earns CMCA® Designation

ANN ARBOR, MI, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Novi, Ann Arbor, and Troy areas, is pleased to announce that team member Alexandria Miller, CMCA® has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Miller joined Kramer-Triad in 2021 with more than 10 years’ experience in the multi-family and community association management sector. As a community manager, she works with board members, homeowners, and fellow team members to maintain positive relationships and maximize livability for the communities she oversees. Miller previously managed a 244-home property with seven employees, which she successfully returned to profitability.

“Kramer-Triad is extremely proud of Alexandria Miller for obtaining her CMCA® certification,” said Rachael DeTar, CMCA®, AMS®, Kramer-Triad branch president. “It will strengthen her demonstrated industry expertise and further enhance the value we bring to all our clients.”

