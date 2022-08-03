Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canine Atopic Dermatitis is marked by skin irritation that lasts for a long time and a particular pattern of skin lesions. IgE antibodies usually cause allergens in the environment, which some animals have a genetic tendency to become sensitive to. Many allergies and diseases are caused by things in the background, which is expected to drive market growth.

The market is also likely to be driven by the growing number of R&D partnerships between companies. For example, in January 2020, Boragen teamed up with one of the world's top animal health companies to work on research and development (R&D) for a new treatment for canine atopic dermatitis.





Growing Pollution Worldwide Drive the Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market

There has long been speculation about the role of indoor and outdoor air pollution in the development of atopic dermatitis in dogs. These can permeate the epidermis, adhere to the stratum corneum, and reach the systemic circulation. According to the MDPI's review study titled 'Atopic Dermatitis in Domestic Animals: What Our Current Understanding Is and How This Applies to Clinical Practice,' released in July 2021, atopic dermatitis affects animals in a manner comparable to the human disease.

According to the same source, since pets were more exposed to an outdoor environment in the past, with less exposure to house dust mites and more exposure to parasites and bacteria, the current conditions of consuming processed foods , increased exposure to indoor environments and house dust mites, and decreased exposure to beneficial bacteria may contribute to the increased development of clinical signs of atopic dermatitis. Since atopic dermatitis is a chronic condition that does not go away on its own, it is vital to keep the dog's environment under control and to supply good medicine. The increasing pollution worldwide and the changing lifestyle patterns of dogs are projected to drive the market growth.





Increased Research and Development Create Umpteen Opportunities for the Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market

The veterinary healthcare market has changed dramatically over the last few decades, with the discovery of new pharmaceuticals, treatments, and routes of administration for existing licensed drugs all over the world. To boost the segment, organizations are constantly focusing on research and development. In April 2020, Bioiberica Companion Animal Health and the University of Florida published the findings of a clinical study in dogs with atopic dermatitis that confirmed the efficacy of the Atopivet Spot-On topical formulation as a monotherapy or as part of a multimodal treatment to help restore skin barrier function, hydrate skin, and reduce itching.

According to the article titled 'Clinical efficacy of spray-based heat-treated lactobacilli in canine atopic dermatitis: a preliminary, open-label, uncontrolled study' published in Wiley Online Library in November 2020, researchers investigated the efficacy of a spray version of a veterinary product containing heat-killed lactobacilli (L. rhamnosus and L. reuteri) and marketed it as adjuvant therapy . The prior studies reveal a greater emphasis on research and development and the adoption of new technology in veterinary health and medicine, creating tremendous growth opportunities.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.69 Billion by 2030 CAGR 16.5% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment Type, Route of Administration, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virbac, Toray Industries Inc., Kindred Biosciences Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Nextmune, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vetoquinol SA Key Market Opportunities Increasing Research and Development Key Market Drivers Growing Pollution Worldwide



Rising Dog Ownership

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global canine atopic dermatitis market and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. This is accredited to the expanding dog adoption and rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure in the region. Furthermore, the widespread presence of veterinary practices has been noted as a crucial element driving market expansion.

Europe is the second-largest region and is estimated to reach USD 1,445 million at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increased pet adoption and the presence of large firms in Germany. Numerous companies in Germany sell products to treat canine atopic dermatitis. Boehringer Ingelheim, for example, is a significant German manufacturer of veterinary medications for dogs. The presence of businesses like this is likely to enhance growth.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. It has been observed that there has been a substantial surge in the adoption of dogs in China. Furthermore, animal welfare and animal rights movements have been growing in China, which is projected to boost the market growth. To improve animal welfare in 2019, the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) teamed with ACTAsia, a non-profit organization in China that provides veterinary training. Increased dog adoption, pet care awareness, and pet care expenditure boost the market growth.





Key Highlights

The global canine atopic dermatitis market size was valued at USD 1,440 million in 2021. It is projected to be worth USD 5,690 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By treatment type , the global canine atopic dermatitis market is segmented into Glucocorticoids, Immunosuppressants, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Others. Monoclonal Antibodies account for the largest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

By administration route, the global canine atopic dermatitis market is segmented into Topical, Oral, and Injectable. The Topical segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

, the global canine atopic dermatitis market is segmented into Topical, Oral, and Injectable. The Topical segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By regions, the global canine atopic dermatitis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America surpasses the rest of the world.





Competitive Players

The key players in the global canine atopic dermatitis market are

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virba

Toray Industries Inc.

Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Nextmune

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCP.L.C.

Vetoquinol SA

Bioceltix

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Bioiberica SAUS.A.U., and Bimeda Inc.





Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Glucocorticoids

Immuno-suppressants

Monoclonal Antibody

Other Treatment Types

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In June 2022 , Zoetis reported on the five-year progress of its African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (ALPHAA.L.P.H.A.) effort in Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Ethiopia to build sustainable veterinary care, including access to vaccines, medicines, and diagnostic services. The effort, co-funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has completed five years of progress in Sub-Saharan Africa by increasing livestock health, productivity, and farmers' incomes.

, Zoetis reported on the five-year progress of its African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (ALPHAA.L.P.H.A.) effort in Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Ethiopia to build sustainable veterinary care, including access to vaccines, medicines, and diagnostic services. The effort, co-funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has completed five years of progress in Sub-Saharan Africa by increasing livestock health, productivity, and farmers' incomes. In June 2022, Zoetis Inc. acquired Basepaws, a privately held petcare genetics firm that offers genetic tests, analytics, and early health risk assessments to pet owners. Basepaws' genetic insights enable pet owners and veterinarians to understand an individual pet's risk for disease, leading to more meaningful engagements and a higher possibility of disease detection and treatment.





