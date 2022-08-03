Drug Topics® Announces the Addition of The National Pharmacy Technician Association to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Topics®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, today announced that it has added the National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.



“We are excited about this important opportunity to partner with NPTA,” said William Mulderry, vice president, group publisher of Drug Topics® and Total Pharmacy®. “It’s clear from the current trends in U.S. health care that the role of the pharmacy technician continues to grow in key areas within retail pharmacies, testing and disease prevention to name two. NPTA is the largest professional trade association for pharmacy technicians in the world. Working together, NPTA and Drug Topics® can accelerate more efficiently the shared knowledge amongst the busiest patient-facing pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the country.”

Founded in 1999, NPTA represents over 80,000 individuals practicing in a diverse variety of practice settings, including community pharmacy, health-system pharmacy, federal pharmacy services, purchasing and education, among others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Drug Topics®,” said Mike Johnston, CPhT-Adv, founder and CEO of NPTA. “Drug Topics® has an unmatched record in serving pharmacists with insights on the latest issues in pharmacy practice, and NPTA is excited to help extend their focus and impact to pharmacy technicians.”

The Drug Topics® SAP program is a community of medical associations, societies and advocacy groups that foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Drug Topics® will work with the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) to inform and educate practicing pharmacists in Directions in Oncology Pharmacy™ and Directions in Health Systems™ publications.

For more information about the Drug Topics® SAP program, visit its website.

About The National Pharmacy Technician Association

The National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA), which was founded in 1999, is the largest professional trade association for pharmacy technicians in the world. The association represents over 80,000 individuals practicing in a diverse variety of practice settings, including community pharmacy, health-system pharmacy, federal pharmacy services, purchasing and education, among others. NPTA is committed to advancing the pharmacy technician career through education, advocacy and support. www.pharmacytechnician.org

About Drug Topics®

Founded in 1857, Drug Topics® is a valued content resource amongst the busiest, patient-facing pharmacists in the United States. The publication provides regular news, expert opinion, industry analysis, career guidance and peer perspectives. Drug Topics®’ continuing education, powered by AdvanCE™, is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Drug Topics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Total Pharmacy®

Designed specifically for entrepreneurial pharmacists and independent pharmacy market stakeholders, Total Pharmacy® delivers resources to effectively maximize profits, minimize costs and improve the overall patient experience. Our mission is to redefine the value and standards of community pharmacy by providing trusted content and business solutions that drive measurable change in healthcare delivery. Total Pharmacy® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Drug Topics® Media Contact

Lauren Biscaldi

lbiscaldi@mjhlifesciences.com



