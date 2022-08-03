ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Fraud: Miniso Group Holding Ltd.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: MNSO).



MINISO Group Holding Ltd., a China-based investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

On July 26, 2022, short seller Blue Orca published a report regarding the Company alleging that it made misrepresentations about its core business model. The Report also alleges that “the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public through opaque Caribbean jurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal.” The Report alleges “Rather than operate an asset-light, high-margin franchise model, evidence indicates that hundreds of MINISO stores ae owned and operated by Company executives or individuals closely connected to MINISO and its chairman. Accordingly, we believe that MINISO is concealing the costs of such stores from investors. Not only does this undermine the authenticity of MINISO’s reported financials but suggest that MINISO should trade at a fraction of its current share price.” Following this news, the price of a MINISO American Depository Share fell almost 15%.

Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 35 years of experience in complex litigation Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

