Berdon LLP Partners with Project Destined to Mentor the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 3,500 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Berdon will provide unique insight as an accounting firm that has advised many of the most prominent figures who have shaped the New York skyline and beyond. The Firm will support Project Destined and its mission to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to students from underserved communities.

“Evidenced by our partnerships with programs such as Math Hits and now Project Destined, Berdon is deeply committed to developing the next generation of students by advancing these unique learning opportunities,” said Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Berdon Managing Partner. “In line with our mission and core values, our involvement and investment in these organizations seek to strengthen the community, accounting field, and industries in which we provide services.”

Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students join executives to evaluate actual commercial real estate deals in their community and compete in a pitch competition judged by industry leaders to earn scholarships.

“Working with Berdon as part of the Project Destined internship has provided the opportunity to build relationships with industry leaders and gain experience working on a team in a professional setting. The mentors are equipping us with the technical knowledge we will need to succeed not only in this competition, but also in our future endeavors. The program and our Berdon mentors have been pivotal in encouraging us to explore all roles involved in a commercial real estate deal and have ultimately expanded our awareness of the various career options we can pursue in this dynamic industry,” said Isabella Heyaime, a student participating in Project Destined’s Summer 2022 Internship Program.

Berdon’s mentors will prepare, engage, and guide students one-on-one to help them develop a range of fundamental knowledge—including financial, technical, presentation, and leadership skills—designed to aid them in obtaining internships, certifications, and full-time employment, launching their careers in commercial real estate.

“We are excited to partner with Berdon to expand our students’ exposure to the skills and resources required to build careers in commercial real estate,” said Project Destined Co-Founder Cedric Bobo. “The real estate industry provides unparalleled opportunities to build a great career while also impacting your community and your city. The partnership with Berdon will ensure that these students are ready to take on that challenge.”

About Berdon LLP

Berdon LLP, founded in 1917, is one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the U.S. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon provides its clients with an array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. Through its specialized expertise and a team of more than 100 CPAs and advisors, Berdon’s Real Estate Practice advises many of New York’s — as well as the country’s — prominent real estate entities and is one of the largest Real Estate Practices in the nation.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and love courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.