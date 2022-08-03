EXL Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced its recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers. It is the third consecutive year that EXL has received this recognition.



Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption. As of July 29, 2022, EXL has received 90 reviews in its category, and a rating of 4.9 out of 5. In the report, EXL also received a 100% willingness to recommend score from customer reviews, as of May 31, 2022.

“There is no better barometer for a company than feedback from its customers. Their feedback reaffirms our goals and the value that our team delivers every day,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. “We are very proud of being recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights for Data and Analytics Service Providers for a third year in a row. We are focused on helping businesses create a competitive advantage through their use of data and analytics.”

Following are some highlights of EXL customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights:

“We believe EXL has continued to differentiate itself in the marketplace as an analytics and digital solutions leader by focusing on data-led solutions and strategies that combine deep domain expertise in the inner workings of our clients’ businesses with breakthrough data, cloud, AI and digital capabilities,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EXL. “By pairing our practical know-how with this data-led approach, EXL has carved out an entirely new category of data-led transformation focused on helping clients build more nimble, resilient operations.”

For more information on this recognition and the full report, visit here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers, Peer Contributors, 28 July 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and the GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 40,600 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

