Multi-Cloud Management Platforms uptake to be Maximum in the BFSI Sector, expanding at a 23% CAGR: Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by Fact.MR expects the multi-cloud management solutions market to flourish at a CAGR of 23.6% during the 2022-2032 forecast period. As per the study, the multi-cloud management industry is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 75 Billion by 2032. Multi-cloud management platforms enable businesses to manage numerous cloud services, such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS, within a single heterogeneous architecture.



Multi-cloud management enables the deployment and administration of enterprise-class applications across public, private, and hybrid clouds. It also enables enterprises to streamline cloud storage administration while increasing security.

The continuous rollout of high-speed 5G networks, developments in cutting-edge technologies such as AI and Machine Learning (ML), and the improved flexibility provided by cutting-edge cloud computing technologies are likely to boost the sector throughout the projection period. Concerns about the dependability of single clouds and vendor lock-in situations, as well as a growing preference for cost-effective cloud installations and increasing pressure to ensure compliance with various data security and privacy protection regulations, are driving enterprises to adopt multi-cloud management solutions.

End-users have more negotiating power with multi-cloud management since they may switch between several providers rather than depending on a single provider. Furthermore, end users may employ multi-cloud management to divide their workload across many clouds and provide greater flexibility in data distribution. During the projection period, North America is estimated to have the greatest market share in the Multi-Cloud Management market, followed by the European region. The region's cloud services industry is rapidly transitioning from isolated cloud solutions to platforms that incorporate onsite, public, and private IaaS. Because of its powerful economic infrastructure and corporate need for cloud services, Europe is expected to be the industry's second biggest region in terms of market size.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By 2022-end, multi-cloud management deployment will likely acquire a value of US$ 9 Billion.

According to Fact.MR, large enterprises will likely account for bulk of multi-cloud management use, expanding at a 22% CAGR.

Multi-cloud management market in the U.S to accumulate a market share of 35% in 2022

Germany to be a key growth hotspot in Europe, accelerating at a 21% CAGR

The BFSI segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23% during the projected period

Global multi-cloud management market to flourish 8.3x from 2022 to 2032

Market Competition

Penetrating new geographies, collaborating with government agencies or service providers and rebranding initiatives comprise some major strategies adopted by prominent multi-cloud management providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In April 2022, Alibaba Cloud has teamed with VMware to provide new Alibaba Cloud VMware services in China. This launch has expedited business digital transformation. It allowed businesses to upgrade and transfer apps, as well as shift workloads across VMware and Alibaba's multi-cloud management environments.

In September 2021, VMware, Inc. purchased Mode.net a firm recognized for integrating physically different service underlays into coherent networks that incorporate cloud-scale and adaptability with assured QoS and SLAs. The purchase bolstered VMware's portfolio of technology and talents as it continues to supply VMware Telco Cloud

In May 2022, CoreStack and Ingram Micro Cloud partnered to deliver next generation solutions for FinOps and Cloud Governance. The CoreStack solutions include CloudOps for cloud management and acceleration, FinOps for cloud cost management (FinOps) and SecOps for cloud security posture management.





Key Segments Covered in the Multi-Cloud Management Market Report

By Type : Multi-Cloud Security & Risk Management Multi-Cloud Training & Consulting Multi-Cloud Reporting & Analytics Multi-Cloud Automation Managed Multi-Cloud Services Other Multi-Cloud Management Types

By Enterprise : Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Large Enterprises

By End Use : BFSI IT & Telecom Consumer Goods & Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Media & Entertainment Government Other End Uses

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global multi-cloud management market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (security & risk, management, training & consulting, reporting & analytics, cloud automation, managed services and others), by enterprise (small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise), end-use (BFSI, IT & telecom, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, government and others) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

