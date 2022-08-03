Intellihot CEO to Deliver Keynote Address to the Clean Energy Entrepreneur Workshop in Seattle, August 9

CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellihot, a clean technology manufacturer that creates innovative, sustainable solutions for the built environment, today announced that the company's founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani, will deliver the keynote address to an Entrepreneur Workshop at The Clean Energy Test Beds at Washington University in Seattle, Wash., on August 9.

The Clean Energy Entrepreneur Workshop is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, university faculty, researchers, and students working on clean energy technologies, with industry members, think tanks, and investment groups from across the Western U.S. The Workshop is a program of the Clean Energy Institute (CEI), whose goal is to accelerate the adoption of a scalable and equitable clean energy future that will improve the health and economy of the State of Washington, the nation, and the world.

"Clean Energy Institute's efforts in advancing next-generation solar energy, battery materials and devices, and helping to bring them to market, are inspiring," said Mr. Deivasigamani. "Intellihot's work in clean energy and sustainability for the built environment is a shared vision with CEI, and I look forward to presenting my insights."

With Mr. Deivasigamani other event participants include Professor Dan Schwartz, director of UW's Clean Energy Institute and Professor Devin MacKenzie, technical director of the Washington Clean Energy Testbeds. Three sessions of talks will cover cleantech business resources, hot trends in climate tech innovation, and the entrepreneur experience.

The event is Aug. 9, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Washington Clean Energy Testbeds, 4625 Union Bay Place Northeast, Seattle, Wash. 98105. Tickets may be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-clean-energy-entrepreneur-workshop-tickets-374384503127

Tickets for in-person attendees include lunch and a networking happy hour. In-person attendance is encouraged for the best experience; however, a virtual attendance option is available.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers. To learn more about Intellihot, please visit www.intellihot.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Clean Energy Institute

The Clean Energy Institute (CEI) at the University of Washington was founded in 2013 with funds from the state of Washington. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of a scalable and equitable clean energy future that will improve the health and economy of our state, nation, and world. To accomplish this, CEI supports the advancement of next-generation solar energy and battery materials and devices, as well as their integration with systems and the grid. The Institute creates the ideas and educates the people needed to generate these innovations, while facilitating the pathways to bring them to market.

