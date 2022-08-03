Merchant Lynx Services named The Best Credit Card Processing Company in the U.S. by Pan Finance.

| Source: Merchant Lynx Services Merchant Lynx Services

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, UNITED STATES

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merchant Lynx Services was selected amongst over 100 ISOs in the payment processing category and based on merchant count, processing volume and performance was chosen as the best in the industry for 2022.

Merchant Lynx Services corporate office is in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The company has been the lead provider of merchant solutions and processing for over 26 years.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e712371-e94e-40c0-94e6-2fb911a7a82b

Seen in photo is Travis Kucyk, Risk Director of Merchant Lynx Services.

 

        




    

        

            
                        

