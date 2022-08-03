ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Fraud: Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), a company that offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance.



If you invested in ARGO and would like to discuss our investigation or options for affected investors, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On February 8, 2022, after the market closed, ARGO announced it “expects net adverse prior year reserve development to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million for the 2021 fourth quarter.” ARGO further indicated that the “largest reserve increases were related to construction defect claims within ARGO’s U.S. Operations.”

The first trading day following this news, the price of ARGO shares dropped $7.11 per share, over 13%, to close at $44.76 per share on February 9, 2022.

Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com