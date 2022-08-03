Source Intelligence Acquires Compliance Map

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency, announces its acquisition of Compliance Map, an environmental and supply chain compliance platform, as of Monday, July 18.

Compliance Map specializes in enterprise software solutions to automate obligations arising from materials compliance regulations (such as RoHS and REACH), Conflict Minerals, Extended Producer Responsibility, Responsible Sourcing Audit Management, Country or Origin and Supply Chain Transparency requirements.

The acquisition enables Source Intelligence to grow its global footprint in Europe and the APAC region, expand its team of supply chain compliance experts and enhance its ability to help clients in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

"Having watched Compliance Map build a strong reputation with highly satisfied customers over the years, we're excited to integrate their solutions with our software to create the most comprehensive all-in-one Supply Chain Compliance and ESG solution," comments Glenn Trout, CEO of Source Intelligence. "Combining Compliance Map with our software means we can provide a fully integrated customer experience. For current and future clients, this means less risk and uncertainty, and more trust and confidence."

Compliance Map President Anthony Delengaigne is confident about what the two companies will achieve and how clients across the globe will benefit from merging a shared culture and vision.

"Source Intelligence shares the same customer- and people-obsessed culture and mission as Compliance Map, which has enabled us to deliver quality, customer-led solutions," states Delengaigne. "I feel inspired by what our collective valued team will bring to this shared vision and, together, we are confident we can evolve and continuously innovate our platform."

The combination of Compliance Map's sophisticated software with Source Intelligence's industry-leading database will offer clients the most comprehensive supply chain compliance software worldwide.

"Compliance Map's impressive software and Source Intelligence's regulatory expertise and data collection capabilities is a powerful combination," says Trout. "What excites me the most about bringing together Compliance Map and Source Intelligence is that we're going to be able to provide our clients with a superior supply chain compliance solution, as well as the highest-quality, most complete database available."

About Source Intelligence: Source Intelligence provides industry-leading SaaS Supply Chain Compliance solutions that streamline the evolving complexities of sustainable sourcing and the management of parts and components in supply chains. With a team comprised of PhDs, scientists and longstanding executives, Source Intelligence solutions deliver successful outcomes for supply chain transparency, obsolescence management, ESG initiatives and more.

About Compliance Map: Compliance Map is the world's most comprehensive environmental compliance and supply chain software with over 120,000 users worldwide. Its sophisticated solutions, along with a team of regulatory compliance experts, help clients manage and automate due diligence obligations for Global RoHS, REACH, EPR, Conflict Minerals and more.

Press Contact: Amanda Lindberg, Director of Marketing

Phone: 877.916.6337

Email: amanda.lindberg@sourceintel.com

Related Images











Image 1: Source Intelligence Logo





The official Source Intelligence logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment