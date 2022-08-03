Horizon Therapeutics Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Horizon Therapeutics Plc

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon Therapeutics” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: HZNP), a biopharmaceutical company.



If you are an investor of Horizon Therapeutics and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On August 3, 2022, Horizon Therapeutics reported its second quarter 2022 financial results and revised its Full-Year 2022 net sales guidance significantly downward. Specifically, the Company now expects Full-Year 2022 Net Sales of $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion, compared to its prior guidance of $3.9 billion to $4 billion. Further, the Company announced that it expects TEPEZZA full-year 2022 net sales percentage growth in the high-teens compared to its previous guidance of mid-30s percentage growth. TEPEZZA is the Company’s infused medicine for thyroid eye disease, or TED, launched in January 2020. During the Company’s conference call held on August 3, 2022 following the issuance of the press release, the Company’s CEO stated, among other things, that the Company “under appreciate[d] some of the challenges” and that its “sales force does not have adequate bandwidth to properly dedicate the time required.”

Following this news, the price of Horizon Therapeutics shares fell by more than 20% in midday trading.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com