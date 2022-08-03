Astec to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate 50 years of designing and manufacturing heavy equipment used to build the infrastructure that connects the world, Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) today announced company President and CEO Barry Ruffalo will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on August 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ruffalo will be joined by members of Astec’s executive team to commemorate the anniversary.



From humble beginnings, Astec has become a global, billion-dollar manufacturer of equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. The company employs more than 4,000 people with sales and manufacturing operations located around the world.

“It’s an honor for me and the rest of my leadership team to have this opportunity to celebrate Astec’s 50th anniversary,” said Barry Ruffalo, Astec president and CEO. “The company was founded with a steadfast focus on customer service, innovation, and quality. That unwavering commitment remains core to our success and lives on through our OneASTEC business model. We have a long and proud history, and I’m excited and grateful to lead Astec into the future.”

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Since 1972, Astec Industries, Inc. has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - Astec is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Material Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact:

Brian Baker

External Communications Manager

bbaker@astecindustries.com

Mobile: +1.423.315.7177