TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results – Operational Improvements and Cost Reduction Actions Deliver Strong Net Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow in the Quarter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our second quarter results showcased our team’s continued focus on improving our operations and reducing costs in the midst of a challenging wind market,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites. “Our efforts in the second quarter drove utilization to 84%, consistent with our expectations, while also generating $19.4 million of free cash flow.”

“While we expect volumes to remain suppressed in the near-term, we are committed to staying nimble during this time and have shown the ability to execute in this difficult environment. We are, however, encouraged by the proposed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the stability the act could provide in the U.S. market as well as the impact this could have on demand should it ultimately get signed into law. In the meantime, we continue to listen and work with our customers to optimize our footprint to better serve their needs today and be best positioned to serve their needs once demand does recover.”

“In our transportation segment, supply chain issues for automakers have not improved and continue to negatively impact production volumes for the OEMs. As a result, our volumes in 2022 will be lower than we initially thought in this segment, however, our projected volumes for next year are expected to be higher than planned, and we remain confident about the prospects of our transportation business.”

“We are optimistic that the macro backdrop will improve aided by supportive country, state and local policy and legislation, as well as commercial and industrial demand and the advantages of the economics of wind in the United States, Europe and other regions of the world. That said, we will focus on execution in the second half of the year and the optimization of our geographic footprint to best meet the needs of our customers,” concluded Mr. Siwek.

KPIs 2Q’22 2Q’21 Sets1 783 843 Estimated megawatts2 3,410 3,303 Utilization3 84 % 82 % Dedicated manufacturing lines4 43 50 Manufacturing lines installed5 43 51

Number of wind blade sets (which consist of three wind blades) produced worldwide during the period. Estimated megawatts of energy capacity to be generated by wind blade sets produced during the period. Utilization represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during the period compared to the total potential wind blade capacity of manufacturing lines installed during the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines that are dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed and either in operation, startup or transition during the period.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by $6.4 million or 1.4% to $452.4 million as compared to $458.8 million in the same period in 2021 due to the following:

Net sales of wind blades decreased by $4.7 million or 1.1% to $414.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $418.7 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a 7% decrease in the number of wind blades produced due to a reduction in manufacturing lines and transitions of existing lines and currency fluctuations, which were partially offset by a higher average sales price due to the mix of wind blade models produced.

Net sales from the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems decreased during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a decrease in volume.

Transportation sales decreased during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a cumulative catch-up adjustment in the prior year as a result of a previous contract modification under one of our supply agreements.

There was an increase during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021 in our field service, inspection and repair service sales due to an increase in demand for such services.

The fluctuating U.S. dollar against the Euro in our operations in Turkey had an unfavorable impact of 3.1% on consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021.

Total cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $451.1 million and included $2.5 million of costs related to lines in startup and $7.5 million of costs related to lines in transition during the period. This compares to total cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2021, of $450.5 million and included $4.5 million of costs related to lines in startup and $5.6 million of costs related to lines in transition during the period. Total cost of goods sold as a percentage of net sales increased by 1.5% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, driven primarily by an increase in direct material costs. Included in cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022, is approximately $8 million in non-restructuring related operating costs that were associated with certain manufacturing facilities in Newton, Iowa; Dafeng, China; and Juarez, Mexico, where production has stopped. The fluctuating U.S. dollar against the Turkish Lira, Euro, Chinese Renminbi and Mexican Peso had a favorable impact of 5.8% on consolidated cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the 2021 period.

Income taxes reflected a provision of $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $28.9 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in the provision was primarily due to the changes in the earnings mix by jurisdiction and an increase in the U.S. valuation allowance.

Net loss before preferred stock dividends and accretion improved from a loss of $39.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to a loss of $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Including $14.6 million of preferred stock dividends and accretion, net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $20.1 million, compared to a net loss of $39.8 million in the same period in 2021. This improvement was due primarily to a $22.1 million decrease in income tax expense and $16.4 million in favorable foreign currency changes, partially offset by the increase in preferred stock dividends and accretion as well as approximately $8 million in non-restructuring related operating costs associated with the three manufacturing locations where production has stopped.

The net loss per common share was $0.48 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net loss per common share of $1.08 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $10.3 million as compared to $17.4 million during the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 2.3% as compared to 3.8% during the same period in 2021, primarily due to the non-restructuring related operating costs that were associated with the three manufacturing locations where production has stopped.

Capital expenditures were $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $8.3 million during the same period in 2021. Our capital expenditures primarily relate to machinery and equipment and expansion and improvements to our existing facilities.

We ended the quarter with $155.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and net cash was $92.7 million as compared to net cash of $167.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $31.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. Net cash provided by financing activities increased by $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily as a result of increased borrowings.

2022 Guidance

Guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2022:

Guidance Full Year 2022 Dedicated Manufacturing Lines 43 Wind Blade Set Capacity 3,710 Utilization % 80% to 85% Average Sales Price per Blade $170,000 to $180,000 Capital Expenditures $15 million to $20 million, down from $25 million to $30 million

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements, among other things, concerning: growth of the wind energy and electric vehicle markets and our addressable markets for our products and services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, effects on our financial statements and our financial outlook; our business strategy, including anticipated trends and developments in and management plans for our business and the wind industry and other markets in which we operate; competition; future financial results, operating results, revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability, products, projected costs, warranties, our ability to improve our operating margins, and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “goal,” “target,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” “continue” and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Definitions

This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, any foreign currency income or losses, any gains or losses on the sale of assets and asset impairments and any restructuring charges. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See Table Four for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE ONE - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 452,368 $ 458,841 $ 837,238 $ 863,521 Cost of sales 441,098 440,416 812,052 823,472 Startup and transition costs 10,047 10,099 25,590 24,453 Total cost of goods sold 451,145 450,515 837,642 847,925 Gross profit (loss) 1,223 8,326 (404 ) 15,596 General and administrative expenses 6,688 6,712 14,548 15,634 Loss on sale of assets and asset impairments 2,563 1,451 3,522 2,748 Restructuring charges, net 10 2,196 2,403 2,454 Loss from operations (8,038 ) (2,033 ) (20,877 ) (5,240 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (913 ) (2,691 ) (1,682 ) (5,395 ) Foreign currency income (loss) 9,886 (6,504 ) 10,096 (10,231 ) Miscellaneous income 309 321 851 1,060 Total other income (expense) 9,282 (8,874 ) 9,265 (14,566 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,244 (10,907 ) (11,612 ) (19,806 ) Income tax provision (6,754 ) (28,890 ) (9,698 ) (21,788 ) Net loss (5,510 ) (39,797 ) (21,310 ) (41,594 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion (14,550 ) - (28,682 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (20,060 ) $ (39,797 ) $ (49,992 ) $ (41,594 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,968 36,881 41,934 36,742 Diluted 41,968 36,881 41,934 36,742 Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.48 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.13 ) Diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.13 ) Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited): EBITDA $ 13,853 $ 4,285 $ 13,519 $ 9,699 Adjusted EBITDA 10,288 17,361 16,405 30,456

TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE TWO - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,020 $ 242,165 Restricted cash 8,652 10,053 Accounts receivable 194,913 157,804 Contract assets 193,567 188,323 Prepaid expenses 20,811 19,280 Other current assets 25,087 22,584 Inventories 13,725 11,533 Assets held for sale 8,529 8,529 Total current assets 620,304 660,271 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 167,098 169,578 Operating lease right of use assets 154,629 137,192 Other noncurrent assets 39,748 40,660 Total assets $ 981,779 $ 1,007,701 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 311,856 $ 336,697 Accrued warranty 35,578 42,020 Current maturities of long-term debt 60,618 66,438 Current operating lease liabilities 22,066 22,681 Contract liabilities 1,274 1,274 Total current liabilities 431,392 469,110 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,688 8,208 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 141,642 146,479 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,781 10,978 Total liabilities 586,503 634,775 Total mezzanine equity 279,656 250,974 Total stockholders’ equity 115,620 121,952 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 981,779 $ 1,007,701

TPI COMPOSITES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE THREE - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 21,893 $ (9,995 ) $ (59,161 ) $ (3,255 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,494 ) (8,273 ) (8,010 ) (27,059 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,553 5,231 (12,726 ) 23,702 Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,042 ) (274 ) (8,649 ) (323 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 140,762 136,572 252,218 130,196 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 163,672 $ 123,261 $ 163,672 $ 123,261