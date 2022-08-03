Ethan Allen Announces Strong Sales and Record Earnings for the Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

DANBURY, CT, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today reported its financial and business results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022. Fourth quarter sales were $229.7 million, an increase of 28.8% over the prior year while diluted EPS increased 73.2% to a quarterly record of $1.23. For the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, sales rose 19.4% to $817.8 million and diluted EPS increased 70.9% to $4.05.



Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “In what was a dynamic and volatile fiscal year marked by rising costs and global supply chain challenges, we delivered strong sales growth and record earnings for the full fiscal year. We are pleased with the strong results showing the strength of our vertical integration, strong order backlogs, increased production capacity and the excellent work of our interior designers combining personal service and technology. We continue to develop relevant product offerings, of which about 75% are made in our North American manufacturing workshops.”

Mr. Kathwari continued, “Yesterday we announced a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share and our regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, both payable on August 30, 2022. We have increased our regular quarterly cash dividend each of the past three years. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including cash and investments of $121.1 million as of June 30, 2022 and no debt.”

“As we celebrate 90 years of innovation, we remain focused on constant reinvention and maintaining an entrepreneurial attitude. In the near-term, we remain focused on managing the business to work through higher backlog at the end of our fiscal year and to service our customers. We believe we are well-positioned with our relevant product offerings, a major advantage of vertical integration including our North American manufacturing, our interior design focused retail network, a strong logistics network and a healthy balance sheet to maximize our opportunities during fiscal 2023, while recognizing the impact of a slower economy and continued inflation,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.

FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS*

Consolidated net sales increased 28.8% to $229.7 million Retail net sales of $188.6 million increased 25.2% Wholesale net sales of $137.4 million increased 29.2%

Written order trends Wholesale segment written orders decreased 10.7%; up 14.2% from the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 Retail segment written orders declined 19.5%; up 12.9% compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019

Consolidated gross margin of 58.2% compared with 58.7% a year ago due to a change in sales mix and higher input costs partially offset by strong retail segment sales, product pricing actions taken and higher manufacturing production

Operating margin of 18.3%; adjusted operating margin grew from 14.1% last year to 18.5% due to strong net sales growth, wholesale and retail gross margin expansion and controlling costs by leveraging cost reductions; selling, general and administrative expenses decreased from 44.7% of net sales to 39.8%, reflecting the Company’s operating leverage

Diluted EPS of $1.23 compared with $0.71; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.25 increased 68.9% compared with $0.74

Generated $29.4 million of cash from operating activities; cash and investments of $121.1 million

Increased the regular quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.32 per share on April 26, 2022; paid on May 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2022

Opened the Company’s 16 th location in California, with the grand opening of a new concept design center in Walnut Creek, CA

location in California, with the grand opening of a new concept design center in Walnut Creek, CA Celebrated the Company’s 90 Years of Innovation by holding a Virtual Convention on June 23, 2022 under the theme of “Vertical Integration: the Key to Our Service” which highlighted key areas of manufacturing, logistics, retail, merchandising and marketing

Launched the state-of-the-art immersive 3D Ethan Allen Virtual Design Center which showcases the timeless aesthetic of Ethan Allen’s vast product portfolio while fostering collaboration between interior designers and clients, furthering the Company’s commitment to combining personal service and technology

FULL FISCAL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS*

Consolidated net sales increased 19.4% to $817.8 million Retail net sales of $689.9 million increased 24.3% Wholesale net sales of $483.8 million increased 17.1%

Written order trends Wholesale segment written orders decreased 0.5% Retail segment written orders declined 4.6%

Consolidated gross margin rose to 59.3%; Operating margin improved to 16.9%

Diluted EPS of $4.05 compared with $2.37; adjusted diluted EPS of $3.93 increased 65.8%

Generated $69.4 million of cash from operating activities

Paid cash dividends of $48.3 million, an increase from $43.3 million last year

Strengthened the Company’s Board of Directors through the election of four new directors in the past 12 months

Expanded manufacturing capacity in North Carolina through the purchase of certain property, plant and equipment of Dimension Wood Products, Inc. on February 17, 2022

Opened multiple new design centers during fiscal 2022 that showcase the Company’s unique vision of American style while combining complimentary interior design services with technology

Reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to maintain and grow its North American manufacturing where customization helps create relevant and quality products; steps taken included new job openings and increases in wages

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release. Comparisons are to the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 year.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES*

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended June 30 , June 30 , 202 2 202 1 % Change 202 2 202 1 % Change Net sales $ 229,683 $ 178,323 28.8 % $ 817,762 $ 685,169 19.4 % GAAP gross profit $ 133,785 $ 104,596 27.9 % $ 484,706 $ 393,107 23.3 % Adjusted gross profit* $ 133,785 $ 104,846 27.6 % $ 484,706 $ 393,746 23.1 % GAAP gross margin 58.2 % 58.7 % 59.3 % 57.4 % Adjusted gross margin* 58.2 % 58.8 % 59.3 % 57.5 % GAAP operating income $ 41,945 $ 24,062 74.3 % $ 138,250 $ 77,285 78.9 % Adjusted operating income* $ 42,438 $ 25,084 69.2 % $ 134,240 $ 80,335 67.1 % GAAP operating margin 18.3 % 13.5 % 16.9 % 11.3 % Adjusted operating margin* 18.5 % 14.1 % 16.4 % 11.7 % GAAP net income $ 31,519 $ 18,161 73.6 % $ 103,280 $ 60,005 72.1 % Adjusted net income* $ 31,888 $ 18,933 68.4 % $ 100,277 $ 60,059 67.0 % Effective tax rate 24.9 % 24.3 % 25.2 % 21.5 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.23 $ 0.71 73.2 % $ 4.05 $ 2.37 70.9 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.25 $ 0.74 68.9 % $ 3.93 $ 2.37 65.8 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 29,355 $ 27,792 5.6 % $ 69,356 $ 129,912 (46.6 %)

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release

BALANCE SHEET and CASH FLOW

Total cash and cash equivalents were $109.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $104.6 million a year ago. Cash on hand increased $5.3 million during fiscal 2022 due to net cash provided by operating activities of $69.4 million and $10.6 million in proceeds received from sales of property, plant and equipment partially offset by $48.3 million in cash dividends paid, including a special dividend of $19.0 million, capital expenditures of $13.4 million and net purchases of investments of $11.2 million.

Cash from operating activities totaled $69.4 million, a decrease from $129.9 million in the prior year period primarily due to an increase in working capital partially offset by higher net income generated during the period. The increase in working capital was primarily from a reduction in customer deposits as net shipments outpaced written orders, higher inventory to increase material availability to support expanded manufacturing and distribution capacity to service the strong backlog and increased accounts receivable arising from strong sales in the Company’s wholesale segment, especially from higher contract business sales.

Inventories, net increased to $176.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $144.0 million a year ago, as the Company increased its manufacturing productivity and service center inventory to support higher levels of production as well as to help protect against future supply chain disruptions and price increases.

Customer deposits from written orders decreased $9.6 million during fiscal 2022 and totaled $121.1 million at June 30, 2022. Increased manufacturing capacity and related deliveries combined with the pace of written orders slowing led to the reduction in customer deposits. Wholesale order backlog is down 14.7% compared to the beginning of the fiscal 2022 year.

No debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

DIVIDENDS

On August 2, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a $0.50 per share special cash dividend to shareholders of record on August 16, 2022, payable on August 30, 2022. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on August 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2022. Ethan Allen has a long history of returning capital to shareholders and is pleased to pay a special cash dividend, which highlights the Company’s strong balance sheet and operating results.

ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In this press release the Company has included financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS (collectively “non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company computes these non-GAAP financial measures by adjusting the comparable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain charges and gains and the related tax effect of these adjustments. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is provided at the end of this press release.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 3 0 , Twelve months ended

June 3 0 , 202 2 202 1 202 2 202 1 Net sales $ 229,683 $ 178,323 $ 817,762 $ 685,169 Cost of sales 95 , 8 9 8 7 3 , 727 3 3 3 , 0 5 6 2 92 , 062 Gross profit 133,785 104,596 484,706 393,107 Selling, general and administrative expenses 91,460 79,762 350,917 313,411 Restructuring and other impairment charges, net of gains 380 772 ( 4 , 46 1 ) 2 , 411 Operating income 41,945 24,062 138,250 77,285 Other expenses

Interest and other financing costs

Other income (expense), net



54

8 0



48

(1 5 )



201

72



481

(3 93 ) Income before income taxes 41,971 23,999 138,121 76,411 Income tax expense 10 , 452 5 , 838 34 , 841 1 6 , 406 Net income $ 31 , 519 $ 1 8 , 161 $ 103 , 280 $ 60 , 005 Per share data Diluted earnings per common share: Net income per diluted share $ 1.23 $ 0.71 $ 4.05 $ 2.37 Diluted weighted average common shares 25,574 25,493 25,522 25,352





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, June 30, ASSETS 20 2 2 20 2 1 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,919 $ 104,596 Investments 11,199 - Accounts receivable, net 17,019 9,026 Inventories, net 176,504 143,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3 2 , 1 0 8 37,679 Total current assets 346,749 295,279 Property, plant and equipment, net 223,530 231,446 Goodwill 25,388 25,388 Intangible assets 19,740 19,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,782 108,730 Deferred income taxes 820 1,078 Other assets 2, 8 8 6 1,584 Total ASSETS $ 71 9 , 8 9 5 $ 683,245 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 37,370 $ 37,786 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 121,080 130,635 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,700 23,866 Current operating lease liabilities 25,705 27,395 Other current liabilities 8 , 788 4,220 Total current liabilities 215,643 223,902 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 89,506 97,911 Deferred income taxes 4,418 5,028 Other long-term liabilities 3, 005 4,986 Total LIABILITIES $ 3 12 , 572 $ 331,827 Shareholders’ equity: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 407,349 $ 351,443 Noncontrolling interests ( 26 ) (25 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 407 , 323 $ 351,418 Total LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 71 9 , 8 9 5 $ 683,245



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in tables below.

These non-GAAP measures are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of its results to others in its industry and prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, its financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Despite the limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company believes these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful in viewing its performance using the same tools that management uses to assess progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance.

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended June 3 0 , June 3 0 , 202 2 202 1 % Change 202 2 202 1 % C hange Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit / Gross Margin GAAP Gross profit $ 133,785 $ 104,596 27.9 % $ 484,706 $ 393,107 23.3 % Adjustments (pre-tax) * - 250 - 63 9 Adjusted gross profit * $ 133,785 $ 104,846 27.6 % $ 484,706 $ 393,746 23.1 % Adjusted gross margin * 58.2 % 58.8 % 59.3 % 57.5 % Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income / Operating Margin GAAP Operating income $ 41,945 $ 24,062 74.3 % $ 138,250 $ 77,285 78.9 % Adjustments (pre-tax)* 49 3 1,022 ( 4 , 010 ) 3 , 050 Adjusted operating income* $ 42,438 $ 25,084 69.2 % $ 134,240 $ 80,335 67.1 % Consolidated Net sales $ 229,683 $ 178,323 28.8 % $ 817,762 $ 685,169 19.4 % GAAP Operating margin 18.3 % 13.5 % 16.9 % 11.3 % Adjusted operating margin* 18.5 % 14.1 % 16.4 % 11.7 % Consolidated Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $ 31,519 $ 18,161 73.6 % $ 103,280 $ 60,005 72.1 % Adjustments, net of tax* 369 772 ( 3 , 003 ) 54 Adjusted net income $ 31,888 $ 18,933 68.4 % $ 100,277 $ 60,059 67.0 % Diluted weighted average common shares 25,574 25,493 25,522 25,352 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.23 $ 0.71 73.2 % $ 4.05 $ 2.37 70.9 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.25 $ 0.74 68.9 % $ 3.93 $ 2.37 65.8 %







* Adjustments to reported GAAP financial measures including gross profit and margin, operating income and margin, net income, and diluted EPS have been adjusted by the following: (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (In thousands) June 3 0 , June 3 0 , 202 2 202 1 202 2 202 1 Inventory reserves and write-downs $ - $ 196 $ - $ 585 Optimization of manufacturing and logistics - 54 - 54 Adjustments to gross profit $ - $ 250 $ - $ 639 Inventory reserves and write-downs $ - $ 196 $ - $ 585 Optimization of manufacturing and logistics - 356 - 356 Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment - - (5,431 ) (473 ) Severance and other charges 380 339 970 422 Impairment of long-lived assets and lease exit costs 11 3 131 451 2, 16 0 Adjustments to operating income $ 493 $ 1,022 $ (4,010 ) $ 3,050 Adjustments to income before income taxes $ 493 $ 1,022 $ (4,010 ) $ 3,050 Related income tax effects on non-recurring items(1) (124 ) (250 ) 1,007 (747 ) Income tax benefit from valuation allowance change - - - (2,249 ) Adjustments to net income $ 369 $ 772 $ (3, 003 ) $ 54

(1) Calculated using a tax rate of 25.1% in the current year and 24.5% in the prior year.



