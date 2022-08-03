TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the second quarter fiscal 2022, which ended on July 4, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $625.6 million

GAAP net income of $27.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $55.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $79.3 million; free cash flow of $52.9 million.

Completed the acquisition of Telephonics on June 27 th , 2022

, 2022 Broke ground on manufacturing plant in Malaysia

Completed $100 million stock buy-back program



Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $625.6 million, compared to $567.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $37.2 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $27.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $28.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

As the Telephonics acquisition closed near the end of second quarter, its contributions to the results for the quarter were immaterial.

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $55.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $40.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $96.9 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $75.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

“In the second quarter, TTM delivered robust growth in revenues and non-GAAP earnings, both well above the high end of the guided range,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “We saw a significant improvement in both operating margins and cash flow in the quarter. The outperformance was driven by strength in our commercial end markets, improved product mix, and productivity improvements in North America.”

“We also took a major step to advance our strategy of differentiation with the closing of the acquisition of Telephonics Corporation,” continued Mr. Edman. “This provides TTM with engineered system-level solutions for the Aerospace and Defense end market and expands our capabilities and service offerings while moving TTM further up the value chain. Post this transaction, which was entirely funded from balance sheet cash, our net leverage stands at a healthy 2.2x. Going forward, the Aerospace and Defense end market will represent approximately 40% of our revenues, providing growth and stability and reduced sensitivity to business cycles across the TTM portfolio. Finally, we broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia which enables TTM to offer our customers a regional alternative for high volume, high layer count PCBs to meet their supply chain resiliency requirements.”

Business Outlook

TTM estimates that revenue for the third quarter of 2022 will be in the range of $655 million to $695 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.41 to $0.47 per diluted share. This guidance includes a full quarter of revenue and profit from the acquisition of Telephonics that closed at the end of our second quarter.

Live Webcast/Conference Call

TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results and the third quarter 2022 outlook on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Telephone access is available by dialing domestic 888-220-8451 or international 323-794-2588 (ID 1990598). The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast

The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter

First Two Quarters

2022 2021 2022 2021 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 625,550 $ 567,383 $ 1,206,810 $ 1,093,815 Cost of goods sold 508,477 467,473 998,814 912,305 Gross profit 117,073 99,910 207,996 181,510 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 17,557 14,605 35,829 30,887 General and administrative 48,350 30,634 81,120 58,929 Research and development 5,233 4,182 10,788 8,652 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 8,275 9,042 16,549 18,563 Restructuring charges 456 559 640 3,791 Total operating expenses 79,871 59,022 144,926 120,822 Operating income 37,202 40,888 63,070 60,688 Interest expense (10,711 ) (11,079 ) (22,072 ) (22,468 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (15,217 ) Other, net 7,638 306 9,608 2,813 Income before income taxes 34,129 30,115 50,606 25,816 Income tax provision (6,337 ) (1,854 ) (5,568 ) (747 ) Net income $ 27,792 $ 28,261 $ 45,038 $ 25,069 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.44 $ 0.23 Diluted 0.27 0.26 0.43 0.23 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 101,270 107,148 101,941 106,987 Diluted 103,221 109,795 103,762 109,250 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 101,270 107,148 101,941 106,987 Dilutive effect of warrants - 802 3 401 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,951 1,845 1,818 1,862 Diluted shares 103,221 109,795 103,762 109,250 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA July 4, 2022

January 3, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 266,546 $ 537,678 Accounts and notes receivable, net 474,829 386,347 Contract assets 376,367 324,862 Inventories 209,960 127,612 Total current assets 1,380,883 1,407,413 Property, plant and equipment, net 748,439 665,755 Operating lease right of use asset 22,618 20,802 Other non-current assets 1,062,711 931,577 Total assets 3,214,651 3,025,547 Accounts payable $ 425,135 $ 361,484 Total current liabilities 722,309 558,148 Debt, net of discount 928,605 927,818 Total long-term liabilities 1,018,262 1,011,982 Total equity 1,474,080 1,455,417 Total liabilities and equity 3,214,651 3,025,547 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter

First Two Quarters

2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin 18.7 % 17.6 % 17.2 % 16.6 % Operating margin 5.9 % 7.2 % 5.2 % 5.5 % End Market Breakdown: Second Quarter

2022 2021 Aerospace/Defense 30 % 33 % Automotive 18 % 18 % Data Center Computing 17 % 14 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 21 % 19 % Networking/Communications 14 % 15 % Other 0 % 1 % Stock-based Compensation: Second Quarter

2022 2021 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 1,172 $ 861 Selling and marketing 620 442 General and administrative 2,396 2,015 Research and development 239 32 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,427 $ 3,350 Operating Segment Data: Second Quarter

Net sales: 2022 2021 PCB $ 609,429 $ 553,480 RF&S Components 16,121 13,903 Total net sales $ 625,550 $ 567,383 Operating segment income: PCB $ 91,908 $ 73,055 RF&S Components 6,678 4,730 Corporate & Other1 (51,726 ) (26,472 ) Total operating segment income 46,860 51,313 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (9,658 ) (10,425 ) Total operating income 37,202 40,888 Total other expense (3,073 ) (10,773 ) Income before income taxes $ 34,129 $ 30,115 RECONCILIATIONS2 Second Quarter

First Two Quarters

2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit $ 117,073 $ 99,910 $ 207,996 $ 181,510 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,383 1,383 2,767 2,767 Accelerated depreciation 105 - 105 - Stock-based compensation 1,172 861 2,448 2,026 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 5,210 (99 ) 3,807 (99 ) Restructuring and other charges - - - 254 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 124,943 $ 102,055 $ 217,123 $ 186,458 Non-GAAP gross margin 20.0 % 18.0 % 18.0 % 17.0 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4: 57,329 GAAP operating income $ 37,202 $ 40,888 $ 63,070 $ 60,688 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,658 10,425 19,316 21,330 Accelerated depreciation 105 - 105 - Stock-based compensation 4,427 3,350 8,661 7,559 Gain on sale of assets - (11 ) - (421 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 5,210 (99 ) 3,807 (99 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 11,012 566 12,150 3,851 Non-GAAP operating income $ 67,614 $ 55,119 $ 107,109 $ 92,908 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.8 % 9.7 % 8.9 % 8.5 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5: GAAP net income $ 27,792 $ 28,261 $ 45,038 $ 25,069 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,658 10,425 19,316 21,330 Accelerated depreciation 105 - 105 - Stock-based compensation 4,427 3,350 8,661 7,559 Non-cash interest expense 537 536 1,069 1,073 Gain on sale of assets - (11 ) (827 ) (991 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (1,027 ) (99 ) (1,199 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,217 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 5,210 (99 ) 3,807 (99 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 11,012 566 12,150 3,851 Income taxes6 (3,424 ) (1,958 ) (8,650 ) (6,509 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 55,317 $ 40,043 $ 80,570 $ 65,301 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.54 $ 0.36 $ 0.78 $ 0.60 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income $ 27,792 $ 28,261 $ 45,038 $ 25,069 Add back items: Income tax provision 6,337 1,854 5,568 747 Interest expense 10,711 11,079 22,072 22,468 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,658 10,425 19,316 21,330 Depreciation expense 21,789 21,241 43,289 42,717 Stock-based compensation 4,427 3,350 8,661 7,559 Gain on sale of assets - (11 ) (827 ) (991 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (1,027 ) (99 ) (1,199 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,217 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 5,210 (99 ) 3,807 (99 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 11,012 566 12,150 3,851 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,936 $ 75,639 $ 158,975 $ 136,669 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.5 % 13.3 % 13.2 % 12.5 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 79,317 $ 56,909 $ 115,308 $ 98,054 Capital expenditures, net (26,394 ) (22,727 ) (49,814 ) (43,693 ) Free cash flow $ 52,923 $ 34,182 $ 65,494 $ 54,361



